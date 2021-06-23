International
India ranks 31st among 46 markets in the media trust report
Despite controversy and numerous news sources, India ranked 31st out of 46 markets, albeit higher than the US, in terms of media trust. These are the findings of a survey by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism in its Digital News Report 2021. Further, India is a strongly mobile-focused market with 73% of news access via smartphones and only 37% via PC , according to the report.
The Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) provided logistical support for Indian market surveillance. The data is mainly based on English-speaking online news users in India. Respondents are generally richer, younger, have higher levels of formal education and are more likely to live in cities than the general Indian population, the report said.
India has more than 600 million active internet users, many of whom access the internet only through mobile phones aided by low data rates and cheap devices. Overall, 82% of the population relies on online media, including social media for news, 59% on TV, 50% in print, and 63% on social media like Facebook and WhatsApp.
Inherited print brands and government broadcasters, DD News (Doordarshan) and All India Radio, maintain high levels of trust among consumers, the report said. Printed brands, in general, are more credible than TV brands, which are much more polarized and sensational in their coverage, he added.
However, the same print news brands, including the Times of India, the Hindustan Times and The Hindu, and newspapers in general, have borne the brunt of the slowdown. The pandemic has hit print traffic and cut advertising, leading companies to cut wages, cut jobs and narrow publications across the country due to the drastic drop in economic activity in one of the world’s toughest blockades. The industry has also had to deal with reduced government spending and commercial advertising, which fell by more than half since the pandemic began, the report said.
Despite the growing popularity of digital media among newer, urban and educated audiences, television remains the most popular source of news in general. India has 392 news channels, dominated by regional language channels and private players. Broadcast television channels, like print media in India, are self-regulated and often have strong political ties and corporate ownership, with no regulation on inter-media ownership.
The growing use of social media such as WhatsApp, YouTube and Facebook for news has led to problems of misinformation and hate speech, the report said, showing how at the end of 2020, Facebook India’s policy leader resigned following allegations that the company deliberately took a soft line on supporters of the ruling party who allegedly violated hate speech rules with anti-Muslim posts.
With the growing popularity of digital media, the government has come up with new legislation for social platforms, news websites and top content providers (OTTs). The new guidelines expect the platforms to trace the origin of information that may be misleading or contradictory based on an order from a court or competent authority. Authorities have on several occasions asked platform companies to block posts, including those of opposition activists, journalists and politicians.
