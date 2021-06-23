International
Germany and France demand EU-Russia meeting
Germany and France have called for a new EU strategy for closer engagement with Russia to build talks with Moscow on the eve of US President Joe Biden’s summit in Geneva with Vladimir Putin.
Diplomats said German Chancellor Angela Merkel wanted the EU to consider the Russian president’s invitation to a summit with EU leaders, and that the initiative was backed by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The ambassadors representing Berlin and Paris mistreated other EU capitals at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday by making new proposals on relations with the Kremlin, according to people familiar with the discussions.
However, Merkel has been in close consultation with European allies in recent days, with Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi both visiting Berlin for talks. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also been in town for discussions with the government this week.
Germany is of the opinion that the Biden-Putin summit offers a model for reviving relations with Russia. Merkel meets with Putin regularly but advocates finding a format that allows the EU to speak with one voice about Russia.
EU summits with Putin have been suspended since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
The proposed new area for Moscow is likely to alarm some EU member states, such as the Baltic states and Poland, which are neighbors of Russia and want to take a tougher line with the Kremlin.
The Franco-German initiative came shortly after Moscow said it had fired warning shots including bombs on a British warship in the Black Sea near Crimea. The United Kingdom has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.
EU leaders touched on the future of relations with Russia at their May summit and appointed the European Commission to come up with proposals on how to proceed. But the Franco-German text is far more conciliatory than last week’s commission analysis which warned of a “negative spiral” in EU-Russia relations and the need to counter “malignant actions”.
The proposed wording of fellow member states, which if approved would be part of the summit conclusions later this week, reiterated the EU’s readiness for “a selective engagement” with Russia in areas of common interest.
It encourages the European Commission and the EU diplomatic service to develop “concrete proposals and leverage” to this end. Topics would include climate, environment, Arctic, cross-border cooperation, health, space, counter-terrorism, and foreign policy areas including Syria and Iran.
“In this regard, the European Council calls for a review of the existing format of dialogue with Russia, including meetings at the level of leaders,” says the proposed draft.
The proposal comes a day after Merkel spoke with Putin in a phone call marking 80 years since the Nazi occupation of the Soviet Union.
During that call, according to the Kremlin, “it was stressed that overcoming mutual hostility and achieving reconciliation between the Russian and German peoples was crucial to the future of post-war Europe, and that ensuring security on our common continent is now possible only through joint efforts ”.
“The parties agreed on further personal contacts,” the Kremlin added.
A senior EU diplomat said the Franco-German initiative had caused a “bad smell” among other EU countries, who expressed their disappointment at the last-minute intervention on the eve of the summit. “This is not a way to handle things,” the diplomat said.
Another member state official described the intervention as “not very useful” and a third said they were “still analyzing” the surprise move. An EU official said the bloc would “reflect” on how to find a way forward ahead of the summit, which begins on Thursday afternoon.
Additional reports by Guy Chazan in Berlin and Victor Mallet in Paris
