Jamaica PM announces siege easing – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com

Kingston The Jamaican government on Tuesday announced reduced curfew hours as it moves to reopen the entertainment industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Parliament that from July 1, the curfew will start at 11pm (local time) Monday through Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, ending at 5am the following day. He said this will continue until August 11th.

We believe, Madam Speaker, that this will allow an almost complete return in terms of business capacity to the fast service industries and will start the entertainment phase, Holness told lawmakers, adding that the entertainment sector will need reset to function within new hours.

He said beaches, rovers, zoos, water parks and attractions will be open from 6am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and from 6am to 5pm on Sundays given the change in curfew hours.

In designing the approach to events and entertainment, we have paid careful attention to risk reduction and mitigation on the one hand, while optimizing the social and economic benefits of a phased resumption on the other, Holness said, adding that ministries of health and welfare, local government and culture, gender, entertainment and sport, had worked together to develop new protocols.

Holness said small events typically include outdoor concerts, parties, roundtables, festivals, community events or groundbreaking ceremonies, and that organizers of these small events can apply for permits as they usually do through their authorities. local, who will work with them to ensure that protocols are set for a secure event.

He said a small outdoor event could have up to 100 people.

The shrine also announced that in effect on June 24, authorities will modify the order for churches from the 50-person attendance limit to a capacity-based limit depending on the size of the area designated for worship.

He said churches could operate at 70 percent of its capacity, calculated per person for every 40 square feet.

I think 30 is a reasonable number. We will have ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) conducting on-site inspections to see how it is being followed up.

As I said earlier, some Churches have 200 people there and they say well compensated by ensuring everyone wears masks, nothing like that. Please observe the protocols, Holness said.

He noted that for burials, the maximum number of people who may be present at the graves has increased from 15 to 30 and this would include mourners as well as acting clerics, grave diggers and undertakers.

Car cinemas will require that the maximum number of individuals in each vehicle not exceed the permitted number below that registered for the vehicle.

But Holness said an increase over the summer due to leisure activities could impact the resumption of face-to-face classes later this year.

Holness also announced that from July 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer need quarantine. He said fully vaccinated people now have the option of taking an approved PCR test and upon submission of negative results, they can be released from the quarantine order.

This is to recognize the lower risk posed by fully vaccinated persons. However, I must warn that as the risk decreases, there is still a risk that fully vaccinated persons may be carriers of the virus and be able to transmit it to unvaccinated persons.

Maintaining this quarantine is especially important so that we can control the spread of the types of variants that can be taken from the trip, Holness said, adding that for this reason we strongly encourage everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated. to wear their masks.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness said work-from-home measures will remain in place until the country has secured enough vaccines to resume personal operations.

The age limit for staying at home remains 60 years until August 10, 20021. However, persons who are fully vaccinated are excluded from this, Holness said, adding only those who work in critical births and perform the job functions required of them. them to be in physical location should be required to be in the office.

Holness said for the enemy of the private sector, the government is continuing to encourage employers to allow people who can work from home to do so. (CMC)