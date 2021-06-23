International
Jamaica PM announces siege easing – NationNews Barbados – nationnews.com
Posted in
Kingston The Jamaican government on Tuesday announced reduced curfew hours as it moves to reopen the entertainment industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Parliament that from July 1, the curfew will start at 11pm (local time) Monday through Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, ending at 5am the following day. He said this will continue until August 11th.
We believe, Madam Speaker, that this will allow an almost complete return in terms of business capacity to the fast service industries and will start the entertainment phase, Holness told lawmakers, adding that the entertainment sector will need reset to function within new hours.
He said beaches, rovers, zoos, water parks and attractions will be open from 6am to 6pm Monday through Saturday and from 6am to 5pm on Sundays given the change in curfew hours.
In designing the approach to events and entertainment, we have paid careful attention to risk reduction and mitigation on the one hand, while optimizing the social and economic benefits of a phased resumption on the other, Holness said, adding that ministries of health and welfare, local government and culture, gender, entertainment and sport, had worked together to develop new protocols.
Holness said small events typically include outdoor concerts, parties, roundtables, festivals, community events or groundbreaking ceremonies, and that organizers of these small events can apply for permits as they usually do through their authorities. local, who will work with them to ensure that protocols are set for a secure event.
He said a small outdoor event could have up to 100 people.
The shrine also announced that in effect on June 24, authorities will modify the order for churches from the 50-person attendance limit to a capacity-based limit depending on the size of the area designated for worship.
He said churches could operate at 70 percent of its capacity, calculated per person for every 40 square feet.
I think 30 is a reasonable number. We will have ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management) conducting on-site inspections to see how it is being followed up.
As I said earlier, some Churches have 200 people there and they say well compensated by ensuring everyone wears masks, nothing like that. Please observe the protocols, Holness said.
He noted that for burials, the maximum number of people who may be present at the graves has increased from 15 to 30 and this would include mourners as well as acting clerics, grave diggers and undertakers.
Car cinemas will require that the maximum number of individuals in each vehicle not exceed the permitted number below that registered for the vehicle.
But Holness said an increase over the summer due to leisure activities could impact the resumption of face-to-face classes later this year.
Holness also announced that from July 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer need quarantine. He said fully vaccinated people now have the option of taking an approved PCR test and upon submission of negative results, they can be released from the quarantine order.
This is to recognize the lower risk posed by fully vaccinated persons. However, I must warn that as the risk decreases, there is still a risk that fully vaccinated persons may be carriers of the virus and be able to transmit it to unvaccinated persons.
Maintaining this quarantine is especially important so that we can control the spread of the types of variants that can be taken from the trip, Holness said, adding that for this reason we strongly encourage everyone, including those who are fully vaccinated. to wear their masks.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness said work-from-home measures will remain in place until the country has secured enough vaccines to resume personal operations.
The age limit for staying at home remains 60 years until August 10, 20021. However, persons who are fully vaccinated are excluded from this, Holness said, adding only those who work in critical births and perform the job functions required of them. them to be in physical location should be required to be in the office.
Holness said for the enemy of the private sector, the government is continuing to encourage employers to allow people who can work from home to do so. (CMC)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]