These are the most expensive cities to work out in 2021

The most expensive city to live and work abroad in 2021 has been found to be Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan in Central Asia, according to an annual report by asset manager Mercer.

Ashgabat climbed one spot from the Mercer City Living Cost Index in 2020, replacing Hong Kong, which had topped the rankings for the previous three years.

Mercer Index 2021 ranked the cost of living in 209 cities, comparing the cost of more than 200 items in each country, including food, household goods, transportation, and housing.

In the case of the Turkmen capital, Mercer stressed that inflation had risen by 11% in 2020 and a “shortage of foreign currency has affected the availability and cost of key food items,” said Kate Fitzpatrick, head of global movement practice. Mercer for UK and Ireland.

The Lebanese capital Beirut entered as the third most expensive city for exiles. He jumped 42 places in the 2021 rankings “as a result of a severe and widespread economic depression due to the escalation of several crises the country’s biggest financial crisis, COVID-19 and the explosion of the Port of Beirut in 2020.”

Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, was named the least expensive city for emigrants by Mercer, followed by Lusaka, Zambia and Tbilisi, Georgia.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Mercer noted how moving abroad for work was evolving from “long-term assignments” to other types of movements. This included short-term assignments, international foreign employment, permanent transferrs, travelers, international remote workers, and independent international professionals.

Here is a summary of the 10 most expensive cities for expatriates, according to Mercer findings.