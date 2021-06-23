Local government polls should be postponed until OBC quota restored, says Chhagan Bhujbal





A day after the state election commission announced the dates for by-elections in local constituencies in five districts, Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday said polls in Maharashtra should be postponed until the OBC reservation is restored. Any rush to conduct elections would be an injustice to the OBC community, Bhujbal said. The state poll panel on Tuesday announced polls for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Summit countries for Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Akola and Nagpur. Elections were necessary following an order from the Supreme Court that overturned the reservation of OBC (Other Backward Class) in local bodies, after which the seats were converted to general category seats. The polls will take place on July 19, followed by the count on July 20. Addressing the media on Wednesday, OBC leader Bhujbal said, “We urge the election commission to postpone the by-elections.” Accusing the Center of reluctance to share empirical data with OBC, Bhujbal said, Restoring the quota is only possible with the intervention of the Centers. Opposition groups have accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of allowing the state-sponsored OBC booking order to be revoked, or of failing to provide empirical data as recommended by the Apex court, which is fraudulent, Bhujbal said. On March 4, the SC read Section 12 (2) (c) of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Act, 1961 and stated that it could only be invoked if it adhered to the three conditions before notifying reserved seats for the OBC category. One of the conditions required the establishment of a commission to conduct a simultaneous rigorous empirical investigation into the nature and implications of qua lagging local bodies, within the state to specify the proportion of reservation required. Bhujbal said that during the previous government, the issue went from one department to another and even (former Prime Minister) Devendra Fadnavis government could not get empirical data on OBCs. He said the MVA government came to power 15 months ago and has been battling the Covid-19 pandemic. Waiting for the state government to conduct a new census to ascertain the OBC population is ridiculous. How can we undertake a door-to-door recording between Covid? Therefore, he said, the only solution is the help of the Centers. If the Center can provide information to the Supreme Court, it can help move the case forward. We will also go to court. The court may direct the Center to make the data available to the state. Earlier, Fadnavis slammed the MVA for its flip flop over the issue. Two days ago, Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar announced that they would not allow elections until the OBC issue is resolved. A day later, NCPs Hassan Mushriff said there were no polls until 70 percent of the population was vaccinated. However, the state election commission has announced the polling dates. This has badly exposed the lack of coordination between the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) coalition, said the Opposition leader.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos