Madagascar food crisis triggered by climate change, says WFP, as millions of people globally risk starvation





“The African island has been devastated by backward drought – the worst in four decades – which has pushed 1.14 million people.” right on the brink of starvation , “said WFP chief executive David Beasley in a press release Wednesday.

“I met women and children who were living the life they loved, they had walked for hours to get to our food distribution points. These were the ones that were healthy enough to reach it,” Beasley said.

“Families are suffering and people are already dying of severe hunger. This is not because of war or conflict, this is because of climate change. This is an area of ​​the world that has contributed nothing to climate change, but now , they are the ones who pay the highest price. “About 14,000 people are already in catastrophic condition, according to the WFP, a number that is projected to double to 28,000 by October. Thousands in southern Madagascar have left their homes in search of food, while those who remain are using extreme measures such as finding wild food to survive, the WFP said.

“This is enough to bring to tears even the most hardened humanity. Families have lived on raw red cactus fruits, wild leaves and shrimp for months. We can not turn our backs on the people who live.” here as drought threatens thousands of innocent lives, “Beasley said.

“Now is the time to stand up, act and continue to support the Malagasy government to uphold climate change and save lives.” WFP needs $ 78.6 million to provide life-saving food in the next poor season and prevent a bigger tragedy, he said. Beasley’s warning came a day after the WFP said 41 million people in 43 countries were now on the brink of starvation, with 584,000 already experiencing famine-like conditions in Madagascar, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Yemen. This number has increased from 27 million in 2019. Conflict, climate change and economic shocks are fueling all the rising hunger, the WFP said, with those pressures on food security accompanied by huge increases in commodity prices this year. “Global corn prices have risen almost 90% year on year, while wheat prices have risen almost 30% over the same period. In many countries, currency devaluation is adding to these pressures and leading to even higher prices. This “On the other hand, food insecurity is gaining ground in countries such as Lebanon, Nigeria, Sudan, Venezuela and Zimbabwe,” the WFP statement said. The WFP needs about $ 6 billion to provide 139 million people this year with life-saving food and nutrition assistance, he said, in what the UN agency describes as “the biggest operation in its history”.

