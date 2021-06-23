International
The self-righteous continue to harass the Christian community, the Pope says
VATICAN CITY (CNS) – Those who proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ are humble and believe in God, they do not set conditions on others or promote themselves as the only “bearers of the truth,” Pope Francis said.
The path of evangelism, the essential characteristics of the evangelist, and the dangers posed by the self-righteous are illustrated in the Letter to the Galatians, the Pope said June 23 while announcing that the letter would be the subject of a new series of talks in his weekly general audience.
Spider-Man – known as Mattia Villardita when not working, according to the Vatican News – was among hundreds of pilgrims and visitors to the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace for the papal audience. After the meeting, Pope Francis spent a few minutes talking to Villardita, who dresses in superhero costume and visits children in hospitals.
In his keynote address, Pope Francis said St. Paul’s Letter to the Galatians is important, “I would even say crucial, not only to get to know the apostle better, but above all to consider some of the topics he treats in depth, showing the beauty of the Gospel. ”
The themes of “freedom, grace and the Christian way of life” in the Letter to the Galatians, he said, are “extremely relevant as they touch on many aspects of church life today. It is a very important letter. It seems to have been written about time.” ours. ”
The letter shows St. Paul’s “ardent” concern for new Christian communities who were Gentiles but were being preached by some preachers to follow Jewish practices such as circumcision.
St. Paul was a pastor who, “as a father or mother, immediately notices the dangers his children face” as they grow in faith, the Pope said.
The preachers not only insisted on things that St. Paul did not insist on, but they even “were denigrating his person,” the Pope said. “They started with the doctrine – ‘this no, this yes’ – and then they denigrated the apostle.”
“As we can see,” said the Pope, “it is an ancient practice to present in certain cases as the sole possessors of truth – the pure ones – and to try to underestimate the work of others by slander.”
Young Christians were confused and worried, the Pope said.
“This situation is not far from the experience of many Christians today,” he said. “Indeed, even today there is no shortage of preachers who, especially through new means of communication, can disturb the community. They do not appear primarily to proclaim the Gospel of the Lord who loves mankind in Jesus, crucified and resurrected, but to insist, as ‘true bearers of the truth’ – this is what they call themselves – in the best way to be a Christian. “
“They strongly assert that true Christianity is what they adhere to, is often identified with certain forms of the past, and that the solution to today’s crises is to go back so as not to lose the originality of the faith,” the Pope said.
“How can we get to know these people?” Pope Francis asked, before answering that a sign is their “rigidity”.
“Before preaching the Gospel that makes us free, which makes us happy, these people are rigid,” he said.
picture credit
