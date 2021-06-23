International
Hyper-creepy: Gavin Williamson mocks the song One Britani, One Nation | Gavin Williamson
For North Korea, it is an awakening hymn with a pronounced open line: Let the morning shine in the silver and gold of our earth. For Vladimir Putin, a tune like her canson, Where does the motherland begin?, from his favorite Soviet spy movie. And for Gavin Williamson, the only thing a new patriotic song with the strong Britain, Great Nation choir line.
The education secretary has provoked outrage both real and delighted at the suggestion that children should sing the song on Friday to mark One Britain, One Nation (OBON) days. Williamson praised the campaign by a former police officer, Kash Singh, and encouraged all schools to participate. Children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect, the education department wrote on Twitter.
or video of the song sung by Bradford School students features flags of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The footage shows them shaking the union jars and posing for group photos holding OBON banners. The lyrics say: We are British and have a dream / To unite all the people in a great team. The song ends with the words: Strong Britain, Great Nation! repeated four times.
Critics pointed out that most Scottish schools would have been destroyed by Friday for the summer holidays. And, they note, Northern Ireland is not part of the UK. Others have gone further by posting memes with the face of Boris Johnsons glued to North Korean body Kim Jong-un.
There were inevitable comparisons with Hitler Youth AND with the school song sung by millions of East German youth communist pioneers: Unsre Heimat, or our homeland. Some have suggested alternative patriotic anthems, including Sex Save The Queen or Pink Floyds Sex Pistols We do not need education. Comments ranged from brainwashing and stomach cramps, to hyper-boredom.
Even the Daily Express usually waving the flag hit a skeptical note on Wednesday, reporting that some parents have threatened to boycott the event and take their children out of school in protest. Leaving aside the significant concern that this all seems so much Young Hitler, why on earth are you encouraging to sing in schools during a global pandemic when cases are rising in schools? asked Williamson on Twitter.
Meanwhile LBC host James OBrien played the song on his show Wednesday while standing with the irony of attention. Hitting a tired and unbelievable tone, he said: I would like to make a joke. It’s real. Actually it is really true. I do not know how much time we can spend in it without collapsing into quarrels giggles, accompanied by a really strange feeling of desolation.
Singh defended his concept, which began in Bradford and West Yorkshire. He said he had been really successful. This place is a great place, I came to this place as a six year old who could not speak a word of English. My parents were workers, they worked in a factory and foundry. There are fantastic people in this country, he told her Telegraph and Argus.
He added: I think we should celebrate it and create this spirit of unity and community, and show that everyone was a people of this country, regardless of who you are. The campaign has garnered support from former politicians including Norman Tebbit and MP Brandon Lewis, as well as actor Joanna Lumley.
