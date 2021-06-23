Jonathan Van-Tam abused on the street by anti-vax activist





A video has been released of Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer, being abused on the street by an anti-vaccination protester. The video, originally shared on a Facebook Live by the protester, shows Professor Van-Tam being abused as he entered the Ministry of Defense building on Tuesday. Geza Tarjanyi, 60, from Leyland, Lancashire, asked Professor Van-Tam “What really was on that needle you put in Matt Hancock?” referring to the Secretary of Health receiving his first Covid-19 vaccination in April. He also asked: “Why are you constantly lying to the British? Why are you smiling? This country is supposed to be in the worst pandemic of all time.” Professor Van-Tam replied, “Six.” Mr Tarjanyi continued: “And you continue to lie to people. So, Chris Whitty never talks to me. Do you think you are brave enough to talk to me, and explain to the British why you lie to them? “Why did you suppress their economy, lie after lie? Why did you stop hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin? Is that true or not? Why were all the people in the NHS administering the vaccine to Matt Hancock?” Downing Street has condemned the abuse, with the official spokesman for the Prime Minister saying: “People who work to fight the pandemic and save lives, which Professor Van-Tam is doing every day, should never face that kind of horrible behavior. to do work “The right to free speech is essential to our democracy, but violence, threats or intimidation are absolutely never acceptable.” The altercation comes three weeks after Mr Tarjanyi also targeted Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, on the street and accused him of lying to the public. Mr Tarjanyi has become a prolific figure on the internet for his opposition to 5G mobile networks, fractionation, mask-keeping and other public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic.

