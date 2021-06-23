UPDATED: UK denies Russians fired warning shots, bombs dropped near warship during Black Sea transit

This post has been updated with additional transit details.

Russian fighters and warships did not fire warning shots or drop bombs to warn the UK HMS warship Defender (D36) operating in the Black Sea, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday to USNI News.

This morning, HMS Defender conducted a routine transit from Odessa to Georgia across the Black Sea, UK UK chief Ben Wallace said in a statement.

As is normal for this itinerary, it entered an internationally recognized corridor for traffic sharing. She stepped out of that hallway safely into [4:45 a.m.] As is routine, Russian ships overshadowed its passage and she was briefed on training exercises in its wider vicinity.

Earlier Wednesday, Russian military officials said of the state Interfax a combination of Russian fighters and warships had been evacuated Defender from the waters two miles off the coast of the Crimean territory captured by Moscow near the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Moscow claimed that a border patrol boat fired warning shots at the destroyer and a Su-24 Fencer dropped four high explosive bombs in the path of the warship.

“The destroyer was warned that weapons would be used if it violated the borders of the Russian Federation. He did not react to the warning, “said the Ministry, as reported by Interfax.

“The Black Sea Fleet acting in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service Border Service put an end to the violation of the Russian state border by the destroyer of the British Navy HMS Defender“

In a subsequent statement responding to comments from Russian ministries, the UK Foreign Secretary said Defender was conducting an innocent crossing near Ukrainian territorial waters and the Russians were conducting a previously announced firearm drill nearby.

No warning shots were fired in the direction of HMS Defender, read a tweet from the UK Ministry of Defense at 8:04 am

We believe that the Russians were undertaking a firearm exercise in the Black Sea and provided the maritime community with advance notice of their activity. No shots were fired at HMS Defender and we do not recognize the claim that the bomb was thrown in its path.

News USNI understands Defender was in direct transit between Odessa and Georgia and had been warned by Russian artillery training officials and military aircraft operating near the UK warship. The warship was operating on an internationally recognized sea route south of Crimea that is about 12 nautical miles off the coast of Cape Fiolent.

AIS data show that HMS Defender was in the vicinity of about 10 nautical miles (18.5 km / 11.5 mi) off the coast of Crimea. The UN says territorial waters could be up to 12 nautical miles. This would place the HMS Defender 2 nautical miles or 3.7 km inside ‘Russian’ waters around Crimea. pic.twitter.com/nLUZ96Qs04 Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) June 23, 2021

An AIS track is believed to beDefender showed that the warship did not come closer than 10 nautical miles of the Crimean coastline.

or BBC columnist was on boardDefender during transit and described harassment by Russian forces and sent a report.

“This would be a deliberate move to give Russia a point. HMS Defender would sail within the 12-mile (19 km) border of Crimean territorial waters. The captain insisted he was only seeking safe passage. [through] an internationally recognized transport lane “, reported Jonathan Beale.

“Two Russian coast guard ships in the shadow of the Royal Navy warship tried to force it to change course. At one stage, one of the Russian ships was shut down for about 100 meters (328ft). “

Beale also said Russian fighters had buzzed Defender several times, but did not say they had dropped bombs.

The United Kingdom, the United States and some other countries do not recognize Russia’s claims to a territorial sea around Crimea and still consider it Ukrainian.

While the MoD did not specify the nature of transit or its location, the innocent passage of a warship within any territorial sea is permitted under UN Maritime Convention Law.

The rules allow a warship to cross a territorial sea of ​​12 nautical miles without warning, as long as it does not conduct any military operations, launches ships or aircraft, and does not delay. In the past, the U.S. has used innocent passage to counter claims of Chinese retention in the South China Sea as part of Freedom of Navigation operations.

This incident comes after USNI News reported the traces of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Defender and HNLMSEvertsen (F805) were forged on 18 June to indicate a crossing from Crimea much closer to the entrance of the naval base in Sevastopol. The warships were, in fact, in the port of Odessa, verified by an Internet camera directed at the port.

Both warships have been deployed as part of the Queen Elizabeth Carrier Strike Group, CSG21 and have been operating in the Black Sea since 14 June.

