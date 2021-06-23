Placing large number of parties in ZP, summit to avoid any losses in OBC: Chhagan Bhujbal





A day after the State Election Commission announced the voting for the five zilla parishes and 33 panchayat summit seats that were vacated after the Supreme Court lifted the political reservation for OBC in local bodies, a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has requested their postponement. . Senior OBC chief Chhagan Bhujbal said Wednesday that mistakes made by previous government Devendra Fadnavis had resulted in the reservation being lifted and the central government refused to share empirical data on OBCs, which would have helped the issue in court. The previous government issued an ordinance on July 31, 2019, stating that OBCs would be given a reserve according to its proportion within the 50% limit. But realizing the need for census data, he wrote to NITI Ayog’s Rajeev Kumar on August 1 asking for empirical data. Different letters were written from different departments, but the Center did not provide information, he said while presenting documents. Mr Fadnavis could not be reached for comment, although the central government is run by the BJP. This ordinance from the Fadnavis government has led to the current mess. He said the election should be postponed to avoid any losses in the OBC. Voting will be held for 70 EP seats in Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nahpur and in 130 seats at 33 panchayat summit. Interestingly, another OBC Minister Vijay Vadettiwar on Monday had asserted that the government would not move forward with the election. The rooftop court had overturned the State governments review petition after it overturned the political reservation for OBCs for violating the 50% ceiling. Mr Fadnavis said the negligence of State governments had led to the issue. The BJP delegation which met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said the State government was holding the monsoon session for just two days citing COVID-19. How can they hold elections? asked Mr. Fadnavis. He said if the government is determined to conduct the polls, the BJP will only admit OBC candidates.

