Iran says US will lift oil sanctions, Germany, France cautious on issue

US concessions made to revive nuclear deal, Iran says

Cautious Germany says the main obstacles to the deal remain

Big decisions come if the talks do not move quickly – France

Still ‘a fair distance to travel’, warns US

Negotiations have been suspended for consultations

DUBAI / BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) – Iran said on Wednesday the United States had agreed to lift all sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping, although Germany warned that key issues would remain in talks between Tehran and world powers on it. revived a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iranian remarks by outgoing President Hassan Rouhani’s cabinet, Mahmoud Vaezi, echoed earlier claims by officials in Rouhani’s pragmatic camp that Washington was prepared to make major concessions in the talks, which began in April. in Vienna.

Talks broke down Sunday for consultations in the capitals, two days after Iran held a presidential election won by hardline Ebrahim Raisi, the head of Iran’s blacklisted judiciary. Raisi is expected to replace Rouhani in August.

“Beenshteh reached an agreement to lift all insurance, oil and transportation sanctions that were imposed by (former US President Donald) Trump,” Vaezi was quoted as saying by Iranian state media.

Like other Western and Iranian negotiators who have said the talks remain far from over, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday that Tehran and the powers still had to overcome significant obstacles. Read more

"We are making progress, but there are still some nuts

said Maas at a joint news conference with the US Secretary of State

State Antony Blinken. Maas said a deal was possible even after the election of Raisi, a staunch critic of the West.

'TD VIFSHTIRA DECISIONS'

New French Foreign Minister Franck Riester told lawmakers that time was running out to reach an agreement and he opened the door to the idea that an agreement could not be reached quickly.

“Tough decisions will have to be made in the coming days or weeks if these negotiations do not move forward.”

An Iranian flag flies in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, September 9, 2019. REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger / File Photo

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that there was still a fair distance to travel, including sanctions and nuclear commitments Iran must make to save the shattered deal.

Iran agreed in 2015 to curb its uranium enrichment program, a possible path to nuclear weapons, in exchange for lifting international sanctions. Trump abandoned the deal three years later, calling it flawed to Iran’s advantage and again imposing tough sanctions that hit Iran’s economy.

Tehran responded by violating some enrichment limits, while continuing to insist that it has no ambitions for nuclear weapons.

Iranian and Western officials alike say Raising the rise is unlikely to change the Islamic Republic’s negotiating position, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei already has the final say on all major policies.

Vaezi said the United States had agreed to remove some high-ranking Iranian figures from a blacklist.

“About 1,040 Trump-era sanctions will be lifted under the agreement. It was also agreed to lift some sanctions against individuals and members of the supreme leader’s inner circle.”

The administration of US President Joe Biden intends to restore the agreement, but the parties do not agree on the steps to be taken and when to dispel mutual doubts and ensure full compliance.

But some Iranian officials have suggested that Tehran may prefer a deal before Raisi takes office to give the new president a clean slate and avoid blame if problems arise afterwards.

Vaezi also said that Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will decide whether to extend its nuclear monitoring site agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency after it expires on June 24. Read more

Iran and the IAEA reached a three-month deal in February to soften the blow to Tehran’s decision – another response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal – to reduce its co-operation with the UN observer by giving end of additional monitoring measures introduced by the 2015 agreement.

Under the February agreement, which was extended by one month on May 24, data continues to be collected in a black box-type agreement with the IAEA able to access it only at a later date.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Dubai, Humeyra Pamuk in Berlin and John Irish in Paris Edited by Mark Heinrich

