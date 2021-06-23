International
World War II code breaker Alan Turing becomes the first gay man in a banking bank
The Bank of England began circulating its 50 new banknotes on Wednesday featuring World War II coder Alan Turing, who would be the pioneering genius of the 109th anniversary of mathematics.
Often referred to as the father of computer science and artificial intelligence, Turing was hailed as a war hero and given an honor by King George VI at the end of the war for helping to defeat the Nazis. Despite this, however, he died as a criminal ashamed simply because he was a homosexual.
“I’m glad Alan Turing contained 50 in our new banknote. He was a brilliant scientist whose thinking still shapes our lives today,” Sarah John, Bank of England chief treasurer, told NBC News. However, his numerous contributions to society were still not enough to spare him the horrific treatment he underwent simply because he was gay. By placing him in this young 50, we are celebrating his life and his achievements, of which we should all be very proud.
Born in London on June 23, 1912, Turing graduated from Cambridge University in 1934. At the start of World War II, he joined British governments in wartime operation, designing a machine breaking the code known as the Bomb. The bomb continued to supply the Allied Forces with considerable military intelligence, processing, at its peak, 89,000 encrypted messages per day.
At the end of the war, Turing became an Officer of the British Empire’s Most High Order, an honor bestowed by the royal family on a select few for their contributions to science, the arts and public service.
In the years that followed, Turing continued to work as a computer scientist. His design for the Automatic Computing Engine, or ACE, would have been the first and most advanced computer of his time. But his colleagues at the National Physical Laboratory feared the engineering was too complex and decided to build a much smaller ACE pilot on site. Their competitors at the University of Manchester consequently won the race, and the desperate Turing had joined their forces as deputy director. Turing also wrote the first programming manual.
What we really do not understand is how this moment and Turing vision changed the whole world. Before that, literally no one in the world had imagined that a single machine could implement countless arrays of abstract symbols. Now we know them as programs, according to David Leslie of the Alan Turing Institute.
But being a prominent computer scientist and war hero did not spare Turing from what some have called a gay and bisexual men witch hunt in the UK, which led to the imprisonment of thousands of gay men and those suspected of were gay throughout the 1950s.
In January 1952, Turing was prosecuted for indecency over his relationship with another man in Manchester. Despite being referred to as a national asset during this trial by character witness Hugh Alexander, head of cryptanalysis at the Government Communications Headquarters, Turing was persecuted.
In March of that year, Turing pleaded guilty and, to avoid imprisonment, had to agree to be chemically castrated by taking a hormonal treatment created to suppress his lust.
His criminal record disqualified him from working for a government intelligence agency. Embarrassed and unjustified by the law, he took his own life by poisoning with cyanide on June 8, 1954, at his home in Manchester. He was 41 years old.
Homosexuality was decriminalized in the UK more than a decade later, on June 14, 1967.
Despite its tragic end, Turings’s legacy as a wartime hero and father of computer science has lived on, and the British government has tried to redress its past mistakes. In 2009, more than half a century after Turings’s death, then-British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, speaking on behalf of the government, apologized publicly for Turings’ completely unfair treatment. In 2013, Queen Elizabeth II granted Turing royal pardon.
Its representation on a 50 banknote marks another historic moment. This is the first time a gay man has appeared in a bank statement. She has been hailed by parts of the LGBTQ community as a symbol of the country facing its dark past of horrific persecution of gay men.
This visionary pioneer of computer and artificial intelligence, once criminalized and shamed, is now widely celebrated. In his own words Turings from 1949: This is only a foretaste of what is to come, and only a shadow of what is to come.
