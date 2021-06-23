After regional polls, is Le Pen further away from the presidency? | Extreme Right News

Paris, France Frances, the far-right National Rally party did not get the victories many experts and opinion polls had predicted in Sunday’s first round of regional elections, a major setback for Marine Le Pen as she seeks to strengthen the legitimacy of the parties. before the presidential race of the coming years.

While regional elections usually do not carry significant weight in France, analysts closely observed the race of these years seeking clues to the critical vote of the coming years.

Pre-election polls predicted that the National Rally could take up half of the continent’s 12 regions.

But the far-right party finished just slightly ahead in a race in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cte dAzur region.

Overall, the National Rally carried only 19 percent of the nationwide vote worse than its performance in the 2015 regional elections.

Our voters did not come out, Le Pen said Sunday, urging supporters to mobilize their efforts for next weekend’s runoff.

Jean-Yves Camus, a political scientist specializing in the far right, told Al Jazeera: Those who intended to vote for the National Rally stayed mostly at home.

Turnout reached a record low on Sunday, with only a third of the electorate in attendance.

Camus warned that it would be misleading to compare regional elections to a presidential race, where turnout is much higher.

Nearly 78 percent of the electorate participated in the 2017 presidential election, when Le Pen came out in the last round, eventually losing to Emmanuel Macron.

Since then, the 52-year-old has worked tirelessly to demonize the image of far-right parties to appeal to the most ordinary voters.

Founded by its father Jean-Marie Le Pen in 1972, the party has long been accused of anti-Semitism, racism and xenophobia.

Le Pen has publicly distanced herself and the party from her father, who has been fined several times for Holocaust denial.

In 2018, she changed her name from the National Front to the National Rally, stating that the old labeling was a psychological barrier for voters.

Since then, the image of the party in the eyes of some has shifted.

A study published in April by the left-leaning think tank Jean-Jaures found that 35 per cent had an unfavorable view of the party in April 2021 compared to 50 per cent in 2019.

Evolution is a radical evolution, Al-Jazeera told Max-Valentin Robert, one of the study’s co-authors.

The report also predicted that for the first time, Le Pen had a chance to defeat Macron in 2022.

To do so, however, she argued that she would need to win a significant share of ordinary conservative voters.

If Sunday’s regional election provided any clue, it is that Le Pen has not yet entered those voters.

Macron has no party

The main conservative party, Les Republicains, came out better than expected, receiving 29 per cent of the vote nationwide.

Xavier Bertrand, a task force that secured a sudden healthy lead in the Hauts-de-France region, told supporters: We have liberated this region from the jaws of the National Front.

Originally envisioned as a close race, Bertrand, who is also running for president next year, received more than 41 percent of the vote while far-right candidate Sebastin Chenu captured just 24 percent.

Macron’s central party, La Rpublique en Marche, left Sunday ‘s first round with particularly disastrous results, receiving just 10 per cent of the vote nationwide and leading in none of the continent’s 12 regions.

Macrons issue is that he has a good chance of being re-elected next year, but his issue is that he has no party, Camus said.

Macron and Le Pen are preparing for a repeat of the 2017 vote, with both having a chance of reaching the second round again.

In recent months, both have tried to address the same conservative electorate.

Jumping to the right, the Macrons party has been accused of aiding the de-stigmatization of the far right and its tough stances on immigration, Islam, secularism and crime.

Meanwhile, in recent months, identity issues have played a growing role in the French political scene from debates about the influence of the so-called Islamo-leftist a conspiracy theory linking Muslim activists and the left wing in advancing a certain agenda in the efforts of banning inclusive gender language in French classes.

Looking ahead, after their recent clashes, Le Pen and Macron are urging voters to head to the polls for next weekend’s runoff, warning of the dangers of abstention.

Allowing abstention to win is to make democracy lose, Prime Minister Jean Castex wrote on Twitter Monday morning, adding that voting was the responsibility of every citizen.