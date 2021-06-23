The army comes to the aid of South African hospitals in the middle of the third wave

from

Poet Gcina Mhlophe is vaccinated in Durban, South Africa Darren Stewart / Gallo Images through Getty Images

As the number of global coronavirus cases continues to decline, cases are on the rise in some African countries. South Africa has sent military medical personnel in hospitals in his Gauteng region, the commercial heart of the country, to help them cope with the growing number of 19 patients with covid.

Experts in South Africa attribute its third wave to rising social mix. “This is happening because we were quite relaxed in terms of restrictions, we were allowing people to mix quite freely, even quite large gatherings were allowed,” says Richard Lessells at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban.

The country is reporting nearly 200 cases per million people a day. During the second wave, it reported just over 300 cases per million at its peak. With fast-growing case numbers, the third may exceed the second.

The third wave is being triggered by the beta variant behind the second wave of the country, says Lessells. This variant evolved in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa in late 2020 and has spread to many other countries. The delta and alpha variants are also present, but are responsible for a small proportion of cases in South Africa.

“People are desperate for us to say that the delta variant is causing the third wave because they feel like they should have an explanation for why the third wave is happening,” says Lessells. “Actually at the moment the evidence suggests it is still the beta version.”

There were far fewer delta presentations in South Africa than in the UK, making it more difficult for it to spread widely.

The reason why the Gauteng region is being hit particularly hard now may be because it was not so badly affected in the second wave of South Africa, says Lessells, which means fewer people have immunity. The coming of winter can also play a role, as people spend more time indoors.

Vendi ka again restricted restrictions, but a former South African government adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, i tha BBC World Service that these restrictions do not go so far as to prohibit all modes of transmission.

Cases are rising in several other countries in Africa. “In Africa, the death toll has risen by almost 40 percent over the past week, and in some countries the death toll has quadrupled,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. said on June 21st.

In Africa, the number of cases and deaths rose by almost 40 percent last week

They are there oxygen deficiency reports in hospitals of several countries, including Somalia and Uganda.

In terms of the number of reported cases and deaths, the continent does not appear to be in particularly bad shape, he said. Mike Ryan at WHO on June 18th. But because there are very few tests in most African countries, it is thought that these numbers do not represent the true picture. “It’s the trajectory that is very, very disturbing,” Ryan said.

Lessells, who is part of a genomic surveillance network in South Africa, says the network is working with other countries in the region to identify which variants are present, but this is because there are long delays in ranking, for example for due to difficulties in sampling across borders, the picture is not very up to date.

What is known is that Africa has the lowest vaccination rate of any continent, with only 2.4 percent of people having had at least one dose since June 20th.

Ghebreyesus said vaccine inequality was one of the reasons for the increase in cases and deaths. The WHO is setting up a technology transfer center in South Africa to start producing local mRNA vaccines, but Ghebreyesus said this would make a difference only in the medium term, not in the short term.

