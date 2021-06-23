International
The army comes to the aid of South African hospitals in the middle of the third wave
from
As the number of global coronavirus cases continues to decline, cases are on the rise in some African countries. South Africa has sent military medical personnel in hospitals in his Gauteng region, the commercial heart of the country, to help them cope with the growing number of 19 patients with covid.
Experts in South Africa attribute its third wave to rising social mix. “This is happening because we were quite relaxed in terms of restrictions, we were allowing people to mix quite freely, even quite large gatherings were allowed,” says Richard Lessells at KwaZulu-Natal University in Durban.
The country is reporting nearly 200 cases per million people a day. During the second wave, it reported just over 300 cases per million at its peak. With fast-growing case numbers, the third may exceed the second.
The third wave is being triggered by the beta variant behind the second wave of the country, says Lessells. This variant evolved in the Eastern Cape region of South Africa in late 2020 and has spread to many other countries. The delta and alpha variants are also present, but are responsible for a small proportion of cases in South Africa.
“People are desperate for us to say that the delta variant is causing the third wave because they feel like they should have an explanation for why the third wave is happening,” says Lessells. “Actually at the moment the evidence suggests it is still the beta version.”
There were far fewer delta presentations in South Africa than in the UK, making it more difficult for it to spread widely.
The reason why the Gauteng region is being hit particularly hard now may be because it was not so badly affected in the second wave of South Africa, says Lessells, which means fewer people have immunity. The coming of winter can also play a role, as people spend more time indoors.
Vendi ka again restricted restrictions, but a former South African government adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, i tha BBC World Service that these restrictions do not go so far as to prohibit all modes of transmission.
Cases are rising in several other countries in Africa. “In Africa, the death toll has risen by almost 40 percent over the past week, and in some countries the death toll has quadrupled,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization. said on June 21st.
In Africa, the number of cases and deaths rose by almost 40 percent last week
They are there oxygen deficiency reports in hospitals of several countries, including Somalia and Uganda.
In terms of the number of reported cases and deaths, the continent does not appear to be in particularly bad shape, he said. Mike Ryan at WHO on June 18th. But because there are very few tests in most African countries, it is thought that these numbers do not represent the true picture. “It’s the trajectory that is very, very disturbing,” Ryan said.
Lessells, who is part of a genomic surveillance network in South Africa, says the network is working with other countries in the region to identify which variants are present, but this is because there are long delays in ranking, for example for due to difficulties in sampling across borders, the picture is not very up to date.
What is known is that Africa has the lowest vaccination rate of any continent, with only 2.4 percent of people having had at least one dose since June 20th.
Ghebreyesus said vaccine inequality was one of the reasons for the increase in cases and deaths. The WHO is setting up a technology transfer center in South Africa to start producing local mRNA vaccines, but Ghebreyesus said this would make a difference only in the medium term, not in the short term.
Summary of daily coronavirus news
Online every day of the week at 18:00 GMT newscientist.com/coronavirus- latest
More on these topics:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]