The question is whether China will implement the commitments, Jaishankar says at the LAC





Decisions to prevent the violation of our territory, says Beijing in a sharp reaction



Continued close placements and questions about whether China would implement its written commitments not to deploy a large number of forces were two issues at the heart of recent tensions along the Current Control Line (LAC), Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said Read also: One year after the Galwan crash, China strengthens positions along the LAC The minister was speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, where he was asked about the border situation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reacted harshly to a question in its comments, telling reporters that China’s deployments were aimed at preventing and responding to violations and threats on Chinese territory by [the] relevant place. Comments from both sides underscored the ongoing tensions and stalemate, along the LAC, with military-level talks failing to move forward following an agreement to secede at Lake Pangong in February. Talks on the ongoing stalemate have been slow, with unresolved issues in the Depsang, Demchok, Gogra and Hot Springs areas of Ladakh. Asked about the role that the informal group of India, USA, Australia, Japan can play in India’s response to the border situation, Mr. Jaishankar said, I think when it comes to Quad and the India-China border issue, they were talking apples and oranges. I’m not entirely sure Id really sees a close connection. While Quad was joining a common agenda that included maritime security, linkage and even work on vaccines, the border issue, he said, pre-existed, in many ways, a challenge, a problem, which is quite independent of Framework. He said there were two major issues. One of course is that close placements are still going on, especially in Ladakh. The question there is whether China will implement the written commitments that have been made to the two countries that do not deploy a large armed force on the border. And the biggest question really is whether we can build this relationship on the basis of mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest. So I understand why you are interested in both issues, but I will urge you to look at them, somewhat independently of each other, he said. Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters China’s military deployment along the western part of the China-India border is a normal defense arrangement. He said it aimed to prevent and respond to violations and threats on Chinese territory by the country concerned. For a long time, the Indian side has increased its military deployment along the China-India border and encroachment on Chinese territory, Mr Zhao said, adding that this was the main cause of tension along the China-India border.

