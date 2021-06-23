Who controlled the Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu – AIADMK or DMK? | Chennai News





CHENNAI: The assembly on Wednesday saw the treasury and the opposition proud of Covid’s work and the control measures that had brought the infectious disease under control in most parts of Tamil Nadu.

Former opposition minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said his government had taken several initiatives including holding 9.4 lakh fever camps that had benefited 4.85 crore people since March last year. The AIADMK regime opened 267 laboratories for rapid testing when there was no vaccination and doctors initially had no experience in treating patients.

Everyone was scared. The government provided adequate medicines, PPE equipment, N95 masks and even won laurels from the Prime Minister during his video conference meeting with the Prime Minister, Palaniswami said, while insisting that his government had controlled the spread of the disease.

Minister of Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the DMK government had increased the RT-PCR tests to 1.7 lakh. He had moved about 85,000 during the previous AIADMK government, he said.

During a recent review meeting with prime ministers on the most affected corporations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tamil Nadu was a model and the efforts made in Chennai should be followed by the rest, the minister said. There was a big change in the speed of the first and second wave and the prime minister put the disease under control.

Palaniswami intervened to say that the government had only increased the number of laboratories by three and there was an extended delay of three or four days to get the results that led to the greater spread of the infection. However, PTR Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said the laboratories were equipped with more machinery to test samples in 12 hours.

Procedures and logistics are more important than laboratories, the minister said.

Palaniswami said the positivity rate was low during his regimen and increased testing would only reduce the prevalence. Tests should be increased to three lakh per day.

The Treasury also took an dig at the former prime minister for dismissing the contagious disease as irrelevant at first and even continued to hold the assembly session in March last year, despite opposition pleas for an early end to the assembly session.

Subramanian dismissed Palaniswamis’s allegations that the dead bodies of Covid patients had not been properly dispatched leading to the spread of more cases in the state and also discussed the opening of 2,000 Amma mini-fever clinics by the EPS government.







