Russian forces face British warship at Black Sea military summit





Russia says one of its fighter jets dropped bombs and a patrol boat fired warning shots to repel a British destroyer it claims has entered its territorial waters in the Black Sea.

The UK Ministry of Defense denied Moscow’s accusation, saying the ship, HMS Defender, was making a legal and innocent crossing.

A BBC reporter on the ship said he witnessed Russian planes and naval vessels buzzing the wreckage.

Russia said the ship went three kilometers (1.9 miles) inside Russian territory near the Cape Fiolent in Crimea shortly before noon local time on Wednesday. The territorial waters of a nation stretch 12 nautical miles (22.2 kilometers) from its coastline. Any foreign warship that crosses that border would need the country’s permission to do so.

Shortly afterwards, a Su-24M attack aircraft dropped bombs and a coastal patrol boat fired warning shots in front of the British destroyer, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report by Russian state media TASS. British officials have denied the allegations. “This morning, HMS Defender made a routine transit from Odessa to Georgia across the Black Sea. As is normal for this route, it entered an internationally known traffic-sharing corridor. It exited that corridor safely at 0945 “As is routine, Russian ships shadow its passage and it became aware of drill drills in its wider vicinity,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in a tweet. The UK Ministry of Defense also said that no warning shots were fired at its destroyer on Wednesday, contrary to what the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed, as quoted by TASS. “No warning shots were fired at the HMS Defender. The Royal Navy ship is conducting an innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters in accordance with international law. We believe the Russians were conducting a firearm exercise in the Black Sea. and provided the maritime community with advance notice of their activities, “the UK Ministry of Defense Press Office said in a statement. “No shots were fired at HMS Defender and we do not recognize the claim that the bombs were dropped in its path,” the statement added. BBC journalist Jonathan Beale was on board the ship during the incident and reported being harassed by the Russian military. The plane could be heard upstairs during its audio report. “Increasingly hostile warnings were heard on the radio – including one saying ‘if you do not change course I will fire'”, “Beale wrote on the BBC website. “We heard some shooting from a distance, but they were believed to be out of range.” TASS reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense told reporters the Russian Black Sea Fleet, along with the Federal Border Security Security Service, “stopped a violation of the Russian border” by the ship. The department said in a statement that it “has called on the British side to conduct a full investigation into the actions of the crew of the ‘Protector’ destroyer to prevent similar incidents in the future”. Her statement also said that the British Defense Attaché at the UK Embassy in Moscow had been summoned to the Ministry of Defense to discuss the incident. Later, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the British ambassador would be summoned to the ministry, according to TASS. The ministry told Russian state media that the British destroyer left Russian territorial waters at 12:23 pm local time. Russian accusations on Wednesday follow a report by U.S. Maritime Institute News (USNI) on Monday that open source intelligence data on the positions of the British destroyer and a Dutch frigate were falsified on June 18-19 to show those evaporating within two nautical miles of a Russian naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea. The track was indicated by an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal, which transmits ship position details to improve maritime safety, according to the USNI report. But live cameras from the port in Odessa showed the two warships there at the time the AIS signal was pointing near Sevastopol, USNI reported. A tweet Tuesday from the British warship account said defense officials from Ukraine and the UK signed an agreement on the Defender board for Ukraine to “enhance its naval capabilities” with the help of British defense contractor Babcock. This is a move that is likely to anger Moscow, which annexed Crimea from Ukraine after a military intervention in the region in 2014. Relations between Russia and NATO allies have been strained in the Black Sea since annexation. Russian fighter jets have hummed American destroyers during routine operations in the Black Sea, and U.S. reconnaissance aircraft conduct regular patrols over it. HMS Defender is operating as part of the UK-21 Defense Group of the United Kingdom, which the UK Ministry of Defense calls “the largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in one generation”. The flotilla is operated by aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and US and Dutch warships are also deployed with the group. A tweet from the HMS defender’s account on Tuesday said he was leaving the Ukrainian port of Odessa, accompanied by Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen.

