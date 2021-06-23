RCN escalates dispute over Scottish nurse salary increase in commercial dispute





The Royal College of Nursing in Scotland has officially announced today to the Scottish Government and NHS Scotland employers that they are in a trade dispute over pay. In a letter to health and care secretary Humza Yousaf, RCN said it was calling on the government to get involved in further discussions on the salary, as its members rejected the 4% offer earlier this year. You have left us no choice but to notify you of this dispute Julie Lamberth The settlement of the trade dispute does not commit RCN to any further action, but if no acceptable result is achieved its members could potentially be called to vote on the strike. Follows what RCN described as the governments ’decision to impose the NHS’s one-year salary offer for 2021-22 on the NHS Agenda for Change Staff without further discussion with the union. In May, the Scottish Government confirmed it would implement a pay offer that would see most nurses in the country receive a 4% pay rise this year. The deal was pushed back after receiving support from NHS workers in seven of the nine unions that put forward the proposal for a vote for their members. RCN, which has been campaigning for a 12.5% ​​pay rise for its members in Scotland, turned down the offer, along with GMB. In today’s letter, RCN Scotland chairwoman Julie Lamberth linked the pay offer to what she said members had serious concerns about recruiting and retaining the nursing workforce. Nursing pay has not kept pace with the cost of living, and the NHS government salary offer falls far short of RCN’s call for a substantial pay rise that applies equally to all groups, she said. You have left us no choice but to notify you of this dispute, Ms Lamberth stated in the letter. She said: For years, we have responded to the challenge of providing safe and effective patient care, in the face of growing demand, staff shortages and low wages. These issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic. The nursing staff is exhausted, with a number worrying about leaving the profession, she said. Ms. Lamberth added: Writing today’s action to the Cabinet Secretary to raise our trade dispute is an official expression of our members’ frustration and concern for patient safety. We are sending a clear message that the time to evaluate nursing as a critical profession for safety is now. The Scottish Government has not yet issued a response to the letter.

