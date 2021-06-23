Saudi Arabia approves mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with 12 deaths





ROME: Saudi Arabia has pledged to become a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) during a roundtable with Italian technology experts. In Tuesday’s discussion, the Kingdom pledged to become a dominant force on the ground within the next eight years, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 reform plans and reaffirmed its interest in cooperating with Italy. Robotics and AI were the main topics of the virtual roundtable, which was organized by the Saudi Center for International Strategic Partnerships, the Italian Embassy in Riyadh and ICE Agenzia (Italian Trade Commission), in collaboration with the Italian Association of Machinery Manufacturers Tools , Robots, Automation Systems and Ancillary Products (UCIMU), Italian Institute of Technology and Polytechnic Institute of Turin. Saudi Arabia was represented by Majed Al-Tuwaijri, Supervisor of the National AI Center at the Saudi Data Authority and AI (SDAIA); CEO of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, Suliman Al-Mazroua; advisor to the Deputy Ministry of Industry and Mining Resources and the director of the Industry 4.0 program, Dr. Majed A. Al-Gwaiz. Scientific Director of the Italian Institute of Technology Prof. Giorgio Motta, President of UCIMU-System for Products Dr. Barbara Colombo and the director of the Center for AI at the Polytechnic Institute of Turin, Prof. Barbara Caputo, represented lateral Italy Saudi speakers said the Kingdom has a strong foundation for its AI ambitions, based on the country’s wealth and its position as an investment power plant. They added that the Kingdom also boasts a young population and a desire for large-scale programs. Future Saudi projects, such as NEOM and smart cities, will provide a testing ground for advanced AI. The speakers recalled that the SDAIA and the G20 Secretariat of Saudi Arabia organized the Global AI Summit in 2020, which provided the world’s leading platform for dialogue to shape the future of the AI. Saudi Arabia took the opportunity to unveil its National Data Strategy and AI, which aims to attract $ 20 billion in foreign and domestic investment by 2030. Saudi speakers stressed that in relation to Industry 4.0, Saudi Arabia aims to attract expertise and encourage partnerships and investments to achieve the digital transformation of the industrial sector. The Saudi Embassy in Rome said in a statement that the Kingdom plans to support the industrial revolution by implementing projects through $ 453 million in investments and $ 2.5 billion in digital infrastructure construction in the industries, mining, logistics, healthcare and energy sectors. The main objectives are to increase the number of devices able to take advantage of Industry 4.0 incentives from 10 in 2021 to 43 in 2025 and to develop four specialized centers for the advancement of new technology. The Kingdom will also spend $ 800 million to turn over 100 factories, with support guaranteed by the Saudi Industrial Development Fund.

