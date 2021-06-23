Climate scientists are increasingly concerned that global warming will cause turning points in the Earth’s natural systems, which will lead to a widespread and possibly irreversible catastrophe, unless urgent action is taken.

The impacts are likely to be much closer than most people realize, a report suggests by the world’s leading climate scientists, and will reshape life in the coming decades even if greenhouse gas emissions are brought under some control.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is preparing a landmark report to be published in stages this summer and next year. Most of the report will not be published in time for review by policymakers at Cop26, the UN climate talks taking place in November in Glasgow.

A draft IPCC report was apparently unveiled earlier this year in Agence France-Presse, which reported on its findings Thursday. The draft warns of a series of thresholds beyond which recovery from climate change may become impossible. He warns: Life on Earth could be cured of drastic climate change by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems that humans could not.

Turning points are triggered when temperatures reach a certain level, where an impact rapidly leads to a series of cascading events with major consequences. For example, as rising temperatures lead to thawing in the Arctic freeze, soil without freezing releases methane, a powerful greenhouse gas that in turn causes more heat.

Other turning points include the melting of polar ice sheets, which once in the process may be almost impossible to reverse even if carbon emissions are declining rapidly, and which would raise sea levels catastrophically for many decades. and the possibility of the Amazon rainforest suddenly turning into a savannah, which scientists have said could come quickly and with relatively small temperature rises.

Bob Ward, director of policy and communications at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, said: “Scientists have identified some potential regional and global thresholds or turning points in the climate beyond which impacts become unstoppable or irreversible. , or accelerate. They can create major social and economic responses, such as population displacement and conflict, and thus represent the greatest possible risks of climate change. The turning points should be the impacts on climate change that policymakers are most concerned about, but they are often left out of assessments by scientists and economists because they are difficult to assess.

Previous work by the IPCC has been criticized for not considering return points. The new report is set to contain the strongest bodily warnings yet on the subject.

Simon Lewis, a professor of global change science at University College London, said: Nothing in the IPCC report should come as a surprise, as all information comes from the scientific literature. But together, the grim message from the IPCC is that heat waves, fires, floods and increasingly severe droughts are coming our way with dire impacts for many countries. On top of this are some irreversible changes, often called turning points, such as high temperatures and drought meaning parts of the Amazon rainforest can not continue. These turning points can be connected, like falling dominoes.

He added: The exact timing of the dots and the links between them are not well understood by scientists, so they have been under-reported in past IPCC assessments. The clearest language from the IPCC this time is welcome, as people need to know what is at stake if society does not take action to immediately reduce carbon emissions.

Myles Allen, a professor of geosystem science at Oxford University, declined to comment on the report but stressed that avoiding the terrible impacts was still possible. Her important people do not get the message anyway they were doomed, so why bother ?. This is a fixable problem. We can stop global warming in a generation if we wish, which would mean limiting global warming in the future no more than has already happened this century. We also know how. It’s just a matter of continuing with it, he said.

According to AFP, the IPCC draft details at least 12 potential turning points. The worst is yet to come, affecting the lives of our children and grandchildren far more than our lives, the report says.

The report may undergo minor changes in the coming months as the IPCC shifts its focus to a key executive summary for policymakers.

She says with heating of 1.1C above pre-industrial levels recorded so far, the climate is already changing. A decade ago, scientists believed that limiting global warming to 2C above mid-19th century levels would be enough to protect the future.

This goal is enshrined in the 2015 Paris Agreement, adopted by nearly 200 nations who pledged to collectively cover heating below 2C and 1.5C if possible. In current trends the world is heading towards 3C at best.

Previous models predicted that climate change changing the Earth was not possible before 2100. But the draft UN report says prolonged warming of even more than 1.5C could produce serious progressive consequences, over long centuries and, in some cases, irreversible.