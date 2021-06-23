Nurses aged 14 months, 3 and 6 years receive the Pfizer vaccine as part of global clinical trials

Content of the article

Three young siblings have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the global clinical trials of children’s companies.

Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, gave their first Saturday Monday at Ochsner Children’s Hospital in Jefferson, La., A suburb of New Orleans, which is one of only two hospitals in the state receiving parts in evidence. Six-year-old sister Ellie Bui received her first dose earlier this month, according to an interview the family did with ABC News.

The parents of the children, Dr. Cuong CJ Bui and Dr. Erin Biro, are neurosurgeons at Ochsner Medical Center.

For us, our children who live safely in a world where we do not have to worry if they get COVID, are able to go to school, have play dates with their friends, we strongly feel that the vaccine is what will lead us to those goals, I told the ABC Bureau.

They are super excited that our whole family now has the opportunity and chance to defend themselves, she added, and also simply contributed to research and science to hope that all the children would cross the finish line.