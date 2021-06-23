Nurses aged 14 months, 3 and 6 years receive the Pfizer vaccine as part of global clinical trials

Three young siblings have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine as part of the global clinical trials of children’s companies.
Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, gave their first Saturday Monday at Ochsner Children’s Hospital in Jefferson, La., A suburb of New Orleans, which is one of only two hospitals in the state receiving parts in evidence. Six-year-old sister Ellie Bui received her first dose earlier this month, according to an interview the family did with ABC News.
The parents of the children, Dr. Cuong CJ Bui and Dr. Erin Biro, are neurosurgeons at Ochsner Medical Center.
For us, our children who live safely in a world where we do not have to worry if they get COVID, are able to go to school, have play dates with their friends, we strongly feel that the vaccine is what will lead us to those goals, I told the ABC Bureau.
They are super excited that our whole family now has the opportunity and chance to defend themselves, she added, and also simply contributed to research and science to hope that all the children would cross the finish line.
Dr. Julia Garcia-Diaz, director of research at the Ochsners Clinical Infectious Diseases Research, told ABC that a child’s immune system is different from an adult’s immune system, so it is very important to have a study focused on vaccine efficacy in this group.
Pfizer-BioNTech, which offered the first COVID-19 vaccine to every American over the age of 12, is seeking authorization for urgent use from the Food and Drug Administration to administer its vaccine to younger children by the fall.
The drug maker started enrolling volunteers in November from the age of 12 to 17 years old. Now, six-month-olds are enrolling, with Ochsner planning to vaccinate up to 75 children. The placebo-controlled study will involve up to 4,500 participants from the US, Spain, Poland and Finland, according to Pfizer.
What is the ‘Delta Plus’ variant of the K417N mutated coronavirus?
Opinion: Relax. The mix of Pfizer and Moderna is okay and will get us back to normal
Biro had been increasingly concerned about the so-called Delta Plus variant, a highly contagious type of virus first identified in India in April and now making its way around the world. As of June 11, eleven countries had identified a total of 197 patients with the variant, according to Reuters. Britain has seen 36 cases, Canada 1, India 8, Japan 15, Nepal 3, Poland 9, Portugal 22, Russia 1, Switzerland 18, Turkey 1 and the United States 83. But today, India reported 40 cases in three regions .
The Delta variant has really gotten steamed in the US and I think in Louisiana especially, Biro told ABC News. Given the fact that so much of our population has not yet been vaccinated, it has a really significant chance of causing an increase in COVID cases in Louisiana.
So we feel lucky to have the potential opportunity to protect our children, but more to pass the pediatric test to the finish line so that all children have the opportunity to protect themselves.
