Vatican protests Italian anti-homophobia law in rare public outcry: ‘Unprecedented act’





The Vatican took the rare step of expressing a public objection that a proposed law criminalizing homophobia in Italy would threaten “freedom of thought.” The “Verbal Note” was submitted on June 17 and confirmed a few days later. The contents of the letter have not been made public, but the spirit of the message is clear. Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Vatican’s foreign minister, gave a letter last week to the Italian ambassador to the Holy See, in which the Vatican expressed its concerns and claimed that the “Law of Zani” would, in part, violate the Lateran Treaty of made between Italy and the Catholic Church in the 1920s, The Guardian reported. Catholic Bishops Approve Community Document Targeting Possible Offer Reprimand Concerns relate to parts of the agreement relating to the Churches “freedom of association” and “freedom of thought” and raised questions about whether private schools would be forced to create events in light of a new national day against homophobia and transphobia. Italian newspaper Reported by Corriera della Sera that the Church is seeking to change the law rather than eliminate it altogether. JEN PSAKI DODGES THE QUESTION FOR ODIDA THINKS THAT THE CHILD IS 15-WEEKS OLD UNLESS The bill, named for Democratic Party lawmaker and gay rights activist Alessandro Zan, received approval from the lower house of parliament last November, but it stalled in the Senate due to opposition from conservative lawmakers. “We support the Zan law, and of course we are open to dialogue,” Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta told state radio. He stressed, however, that the party wants to see the law implemented. DEMOCRATIC REP. TED LIEU accuses Catholic bishops of hypocrisy, church dares to deny its communion Some historians have labeled the Vatican’s opposition an “unprecedented act” of a “political” nature. The New York Times reported. “It’s an important question,” Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a news conference Tuesday as lawmakers try to figure out how to respond to Church concerns. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION Zan said Tuesday that the law already protects freedom of speech and allows Catholic schools to waive some celebrations in the bill, but a Vatican official told the Times he did not see any such clause in it.

