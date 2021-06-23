‘Tembisa 10’: Government to sue Piet Rampedi, Independent Media





The Gauteng government is planning to sue Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi and Independent Media over the “Tembisa 10” saga. (Getty Images)

Medical doctors have confirmed that Gosiame Sithole, who is said to have given birth, was never pregnant.

Sithole remains in hospital for further observation regarding the Mental Health Care Act.

The Gauteng government says it is in the process of initiating legal action against Piet Rampedi and Independent Media. The Gauteng government is planning to sue Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi and Independent Media over the “Tembisa 10” saga. “We want them to drop the unfortunate accusations made against the government,” spokesman Thabo Masebe told News24. “They claimed that there was a concealment from the provincial government that included the Prime Minister, the MEC and the chief executive Steve Biko [Academic Hospital]”, said Masebe. “We are asking them to withdraw their statement and apologize.” Masebe said if the media company belonged to the Press Council, it would have taken that path in the country. However, because it does not, the Gauteng provincial government instructed the State Attorney to initiate legal action against Rampedi and Independent Media. He added: “The Gauteng Provincial Government is deeply concerned about the conduct of the Independent Media, especially Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi.” The newspaper had reported as fact that Gosiame Sithole gave birth to the decompositions on June 7, 2021. The government later said that none of the hospitals in the province – public or private – had any record of such births in its facilities. READ | Piet Rampedi apologizes to Independent Media staff for the baby saga Sithole was admitted to Tembisa Hospital on June 18, 2021 and various medical tests were performed to determine her health condition. Doctors at the time discovered that she had never been pregnant. “It has now been confirmed by doctors that Ms Sithole has not given birth to any babies recently. Hassht also also confirmed that she was not pregnant recently,” Masebe said. Sithole was to be held in hospital for 72 hours, but doctors recommended that she be held for another seven days for further observation, in accordance with the Mental Health Care Act. READ | ‘Tembisa 10’: Department of Health insists there is no data on infants, suggests ‘journalistic error’ “The Gauteng Provincial Government will continue to provide medical, psychological and social support to Ms Sithole and provide any advice she may seek,” he added. Comment from Rampedi, Independent Media and Sithole’s lawyer will be added if taken.

