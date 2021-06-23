International
Covid: Cases increase 43.9% in 7 days as the Delta variant spreads across the UK
The UK has reported a steep increase in Covid cases, with 16,135 new infections in the last 24 hours.
-It is the highest number of daily issues the country has seen since February 6, when 18,262 were reported.
The number of cases has increased by 43.9% in the last seven days, compared to the previous week.
Another 19 deaths and 211 hospital admissions were also reported in the latest update.
This comes despite experts saying the country’s third wave would be more of a shock.
In more positive news, six in 10 adults in the UK are estimated to have received both doses of the aCovid-19 vaccine, the latest figures show that an achievements vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said was extraordinary.
Also responding to the news, Secretary of Health and Social Welfare Matt Hancock said: With more and more evidence emerging as to how effective two doses of our vaccines are to protect against the Delta variant, it is wonderful to see three in five adults have been hit twice, so they were well on our way to the whole country getting the most complete defense possible.
We were so close now to make sure the entire adult population is protected, now anyone aged 18 and over can make an appointment, so make sure to book your first and second doses as soon as possible Possible.
Scotland, meanwhile, has recorded its highest total number of new cases and more deaths since April.
Wednesday’s figures show 2,969 new cases and five deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours higher than 2,649 cases in one day at the peak of the winter peak.
Writing on Twitter, Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said if the Covid-19 restrictions would end on August 9 as planned, we should take this increase seriously.
She stressed that vaccines are breaking the link between illness and death and about 5% of cases are admitted to hospital now.
But she warned that 5% of a large number of cases would put great pressure on the NHS and cause suffering and loss.
The latest case numbers come at a time when the Government is considering whether to move forward with the closure of the blockade on July 19 and whether any changes should be made to the traffic light system for foreign travel.
Earlier Brendan Wren, professor of vaccine at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said there was a certain amount of coronary heart disease and accused the government of oversight.
Asked if it would be possible for the end of social restrictions to happen sooner than July 19, he told Sky News: I think it could be possible.
I think the Government has been a little cautious, there is a certain amount of coronamanism and we need to get a broader picture of society as a whole, and a broader picture of the fact that excessive deaths in recent months are less than in previous years because, for example, many other infectious diseases are now much lower.
