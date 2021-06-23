Lisbon boosts virus growth as Portugal is thought to be failing





People sit on a cafe terrace in central Lisbon on Friday, June 4, 2021. Britain said on Thursday it was removing Portugal from its list of safe travel destinations from COVID, meaning thousands of UK residents currently on vacation there face the possibility of 10 days’ quarantine in return. (AP Photo / Armando France)

LISBON, Portugal (AP) The growth of Lisbon regions in COVID-19 cases is intensifying ahead, with new infections pushing Portugal every day new cases to a height of four months after a report by health experts finds error in pandemic response of government. Portugal on Wednesday reported almost 1,500 new cases, two-thirds of them in the capital region where 2.8 million people live. Three people died in Portugal from COVID-19 within 24 hours. The cumulative 14-day national cumulative COVID-19 case per 100,000 people has risen to 130 more than double what it was three weeks ago. The pressure on hospitals remains manageable, with 437 patients admitted to the virus and 100 in intensive care. The Portuguese government has already banned travel in and out of the Lisbon region over the weekends, although police were reckless last weekend. Experts blame the delta variant for the spread of the Lisbon virus, estimating that it accounts for more than 70% of cases. The government is widely expected to announce new restrictions on Lisbon following a Cabinet meeting Thursday. To speed up vaccinations, authorities on Wednesday reopened an inoculation center at the University of Lisbon sports stadium being operated by the Portuguese armed forces. Starting Monday, a walking vaccination center will open in the coastal neighborhood of the capital Alcntara. Meanwhile, the head of the national vaccination force said he hopes to reach the target of 70% of the inoculated population by the third week of August. This is later than the initial plan, which was to achieve the goal in the early summer, but Rear Admiral Henrique Gouveia of Melo said Portugal is receiving fewer vaccine doses than the 130,000 strokes a day it can administer. Also Wednesday, a report by health experts in Portugal treating the COVID-19 pandemic warned that the country is not learning from what happened in the past 15 months. The report said there was a worrying lack of drawing conclusions from what went wrong. The report for the Portuguese Observatory of Health Systems, which groups current and former chiefs of public health, said it was good that the country’s main political parties stood together and that the Portuguese largely respected the rules for social distancing and wearing masks. But she said politicians pressured health experts to give them recommendations that were more politically appropriate and that the National Council on Public Health was barely used and severely underfunded. Also, she said, authorities have not activated two specialized units to improve the country’s pandemic response. We are not learning through this experience what we need to do better in the future, the report said. ___

Sources GOOGLE [source_domain] [source_domain]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos