‘Power outages’, Rock Nadil power purchase assembly | Chennai News





CHENNAI: Hot arguments were witnessed Wednesday at the Tamil Nadu assembly between AIADMK and DMK over power cuts and power-buying deals between the two governments at a higher rate that led to the loss of Tangedco, the state-owned energy company.

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said the ongoing maintenance of the energy infrastructure was the reason for the planned closure in certain divisions and the work, which was in a war, would be completed within ten days.

Participating in the debate on the thanksgiving movement for the governor’s speech to the assembly, the main opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed that the state was shaking under severe power outages that lasted even two or three hours. There are frequent power outages. We saw that there were no such power outages during our AIADMK regime, he said, prompting harsh reactions from the treasury.

Balaji said the previous regime had failed to take maintenance for nine months leading to power outages, while the government was setting up scheduled maintenance for three hours a day in certain areas. In T Nagar alone, 982 feeding trips were reported in January and 581 in February.

When Palaniswami insisted that increased power generation could only prevent outages, the minister intervened to say that Tangedco’s installed capacity was increased to 7,158MW in AIADMK mode, due to three projects initiated by the previous DMK government in Mettur and North Chennai Stations. The generation was, however, 2,406MW.

Even though you have the installed capacity, you reduced the generation and bought energy at a higher rate. The purchase was also Rs 5.02 per unit in 2021, Balaji claimed, recalling the governments’ proposal to have a detailed strategic study of the finances and governance structure of Tangedco and Tanatransco.

Noisy scenes were witnessed when former AIADMK ministers Natham R Viswanathan and P Thangamani and AIADMK members stood on their feet to respond which the President did not allow. Some remarks by Viswanthan were dismissed.

Palaniswami claimed that the previous DMK regime also bought a power unit from private players in the range of Rs 9 and Rs 13. Balaji said DMK entered into short-term agreements to meet requirements when there was a technical hurdle or lack of renewable energy, while AIADMK long-term energy purchase agreements for 15 and 25 years.

You have tendered for 1000MW and signed for 3330MW to supply electricity for 15 years. The fixed cost was Rs 4.95 and there were also variable costs, the minister accused.

Earlier, the minister, who also holds a prohibition and excise portfolio, said Tasmac outlets opened in 27 districts due to falling overall positivity rate. It was 5.4% when stores opened and fell to 2.8% on Wednesday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos