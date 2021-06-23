International
The mother who was born to register ten babies AB upNI the claim after the journalist who ‘exploded the story’ apologizes
A mother who said she gave birth to a record ten babies made the claim – with the magazine “breaking her story” apologizing for the fake news.
South Africa is gripped by the mystery of whether Gosiame Sithole had actually delivered the decompositions, in a world first.
The 37-year-old woman made headlines when she claimed she was born to destroy a hospital in the city of Pretoria on June 7th.
But suspicions began to emerge about her story, especially after her newborns did not appear on camera.
Pretoria News editor Piet Rampedi has now said he is full of “sadness and regret” for his ‘spoon’ – which has since been dismantled.
He had broken the story two weeks ago, claiming that Gosiame had “given birth to ten babies in a hospital in Pretoria.
However the South African National Department of Health says its investigation concluded there was no evidence the children existed.
And Gosiame has been admitted to a psychiatric ward for “inventing” the Thembisa 10 baby story.
Police beat Gosiame at a relative’s home near the city of Johannesburg on June 17.
Police later said she had not committed a crime, before dismissing her in the care of Gauteng Social Development Department staff, who admitted her to the hospital.
Sunday Times in South Africa reports that Piet has now apologized to colleagues after they were humiliated by his story – which made headlines around the world, including The Sun and BBC news.
Pretoria News had initially refused to admit it was wrong and had criticized health officials for an alleged ‘concealment’ to mask medical negligence.
But in a dramatic turn, Piet reportedly wrote to the owner of the Independent Media newspaper, apologizing for his article.
He was told to have confessed: I am writing to you full of sadness and regret about the way the history of the decompositions, which I wrote on June 8, 2021, was handled, and the obvious impact it had on the reputation of the enterprises. “
However, he is sticking to his original story – despite official rejection by hospital sources.
Piet wrote: Let me start by stating from the beginning that I stand by the fact that Gosiame Sithole was pregnant and that she was born. I do not doubt and I never have.
Either way, I feel sorry for the reputation damage it has caused after the event to my group, company, and colleagues in general.
“I am fully aware that history and the general response put all my colleagues in a difficult position and under great public pressure.”
Piet said the story provided deniers an opportunity to aspiration for the professional integrity not only of me but also of my group colleagues.
For this, I am extremely sorry. It was unfortunate. And I would like to apologize to you, my colleagues and the group. “
He also said he had failed to verify Gosiame’s claim.
Piet added: “Some aspects of history could have been treated differently.
“Could I have handled the story much better? Definitely! Especially the verification process.
“Very honestly, I have never treated the disintegration history as an investigation. I have not used any investigative tools or checklists.”
Piet also said he had treated Gosiame’s claim as a “good story for South Africa.”
“I treated it like a piece that a woman would celebrate … breaking all sorts of records, and putting the place on the map.
“Therefore, I never asked for documentary pregnancy evidence, such as scanners and clinical cards, for example, as I would normally do with a research history.
“There was nothing to investigate,” I thought.
“However, judging by the sudden turn of events and the reaction from our government and wrongdoers, I was wrong.”
Since Gosiame’s detention, her lawyer, Refiloe Mokoena, has claimed that she is being held against her will and that she will seek a court order to secure her release.
She said her client had initially been denied legal entry and that her request to visit a private psychologist instead of the institute where she was sent was denied.
Gosiame and her husband Teboho Tsotetsi already have six-year-old twins.
In May, Sun Online reported on a mom who gave birth to nine incredible babies – after doctors missed two ultrasound checks.
