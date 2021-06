The Italian baby was found at the bottom of a valley after a 48-hour search all day

A 21-month-old baby has been found alive at the bottom of a ravine after spending two nights alone in the woods near his home in Tuscany. that boy was found when a TV reporter heard his groans, coming out with a bump on his head and some scratches, but in otherwise good condition. Nicola Tanturli had left his secluded home in the Apennine Mountains sometime Monday night, and was the subject of intense daytime searching and Italian media coverage. Church bells rang to celebrate in the town of Palazzuolo sul Senio, near Florence, when the boy was found, a mile from his home. A reporter for RAI state television covering the story said he was walking on a dirt road to the family home when he heard groans from a ravine heavily covered with trees and brushes. “I started shouting, ‘Nicola,’ to find out if it could be the baby. I heard ‘Mom,'” said Giuseppe Di Tommaso. “I started repeating the word ‘mamma’ because kids of that age repeat words. When I intuited that it might be Nicola, I went down to the gorge.” He said he could see the child on the other side, about 10 feet away in a hard-to-reach area thick with the prickly brush. A car passed by at that moment and Mr. Di Tommaso said he greeted two Carabinieri paramilitary officers who at first did not believe the sounds could have come from the boy, “this is an area full of animals that produce sounds that might sound like a child.” Carabinieri commander Danilo Ciccarelli said he climbed about 25 meters below the embankment, waiting to find a small deer. “Instead, Nicola came out, with his little head between the high grass. He said, ‘Mamma,’ and I went to him. He immediately hugged me,” the commander said. The officer said he checked the boy’s condition, finding only a few scratches and a small bump on his head, before holding him to the embankment and reuniting him with his parents. “It was an extraordinary joy to return him to his mother’s arms,” ​​Mr Ciccarelli said. The commander said he did not believe the boy spent the night where he was found because the brush and grass had not softened, and that it was likely he had reached through the woods, not by road. “He is a very active, very lively child,” Mayor Gian Piero Philip Moschetti told a news conference. “He could walk for a mile (half a mile) an hour. We have no idea how far he could have covered. He was used to getting out of the house and living outside.” Download the Sunday World app Now download the free app for all the latest World Sunday news, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sports. Available at Apples AND Android equipment









