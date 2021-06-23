The Delta variant spreads more easily, but vaccination against COVID-19 remains the best protection

The Texas Department of Health Services says close to 50% of qualified Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But concerns are growing among public health officials about the threat posed by a more contagious variant of the coronavirus.

Catherine Troisi is an epidemiologist of infectious diseases at the University of Texas Center for Health Science in Houston. She told the Texas Standard that the delta variant of COVID-19, first discovered in India, appears to be about 60% more transmissible than the virus that preceded them.

“As for whether it causes more serious illness, there are some indications that it is, but we are still waiting for the full story on this,” Troisi said.

Public health officials are particularly concerned about the delta variant in areas where vaccination rates are low. But being fully vaccinated protects well from the variant.

Troisi says COVID-19 variants also affect public health officials because whenever the virus repeats, more variants can be created. There is no guarantee that current vaccines would stop a future variant.

Child protection

Troisi says parents whose children have a weakened immune system or any other condition that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19 should continue to be careful about exposure to the virus until a vaccine is available that has been approved for children under 12, perhaps this fall.

Healthy children can occasionally experience a “bad outcome” if they become infected with COVID-19. Troisi says assessing a family’s health risk, as well as the rate of vaccination in their community, are good first steps to keeping everyone safe.

Older children who can be vaccinated should be, Troisi says – not just to protect them, but to slow the spread of the virus to the larger community.

“There are people out there who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, so they rely on others to be vaccinated to protect them,” she said.