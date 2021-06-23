Sudan’s military leaders say they are united, claim false differences – statement





This content was published on June 23, 2021 – 19:25

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – The military leaders of Sudan’s caretaker government said on Wednesday that their forces were united in defending the country and that rumors of change were false, in a rare joint statement by the military and the Iraqi Armed Forces. Rapid Support (RSF). The statement, quoting the head of the Sovereign Sovereign Council General Abdelfattah al-Burhan of the Armed Forces and his RSF Vice President General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, said the two forces were working together to maintain the unity of the country and the security of its citizens. . Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok called for a unified national army on Tuesday in a bid to safeguard a fragile political transition amid apparent tensions between the military and the RSF. Sudanese sources told Reuters that Hamdok was particularly concerned about an widening split between the military and the RSF in recent weeks and the potential for conflict if it continues. The prime minister’s comments were clearer so far in trying to influence the military partners with whom he has shared power since the overthrow of former leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019. “We will never allow any third party to spread gossip and sow discord between the Armed Forces and the RSF,” Burhan was quoted as saying at a news conference. Bashir gave RSF official military status, but he remains separate from the armed forces. Sudan’s international allies, as well as some domestic rebel groups, have demanded that the RSF, which grew out of Darfur’s Janissary militias, be integrated into the national army. “Our goal is one and we have a historic responsibility to bring the country to security. The enemies are waiting for us to oppose and fight with each other,” Dagalo, better known by his nickname Hemedti, was quoted as saying. . (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir in Cairo, Khalid Abdelaziz in Khartoum; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)

