Batley free speech rally banned by city council

A free speech rally planned ahead of Batley and Spen by-elections has been banned by the council held by city workers after officials said it was unsafe by Covid. The organizers of the rally, which aimed to debate the controversial use of a caricature of the Prophet Muhammad at a local school earlier this year, were told their outdoor event could not continue because it had not been evaluated by the Advisory Group. Security. Laurence Fox, the former Lewis actor back in the free speech campaign, aimed to debate George Galloway and Paul Halloran, a former candidate in Batley and Spen, at the Batleys market on Thursday night. Organizers say that although their event was canceled, the council did not intervene in demonstrations outside the Batley Grammar School earlier this year – when activists protested against the use of cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. An investigation revealed that the teacher who used the image had no intention of insulting Muslim students, but he was forced to hide for his safety after being threatened by activists. Speaking to The Telegraph on Wednesday evening, Mr Fox said he had contacted West Yorkshire Police about his incident and was told he could continue. He claimed that the council held by the Workers had annulled free speech and closed the debate that is so important to the people of this country. This is an attack on Western democratic values, he said. This is an attack on everything we have to fight for, for the well-being of our children, and I will not stop. So I look forward to being in the market tomorrow, and I look forward to sharing a message of positivity and inclusion. The feud over the event comes after weeks of campaigning in Batley and Spen, where Sir Keir Starmer is fighting to maintain control of the constituency. The constituency has a large Muslim population, and race and religion have been a controversial topic in the country during the campaign. Candidates have distributed leaflets with their position on the Israel-Palestine and Kashmir border conflicts. Labor candidate Kim Leadbeater is the sister of Jo Cox, the former MP who was killed during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign. The latest poll suggests Ms. Leadbeater is dragging Tory candidate Ryan Stephenson by six points. Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Police were contacted for comment.

