The report details the sobering consequences of humanity’s greenhouse gas pollution.



Climate change will fundamentally reshape life on Earth in the coming decades, even if humans can mitigate greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet, according to a landmark report by UN climate science advisers obtained by AFP.

Species extinction, the most prevalent diseases, unbearable heat, ecosystem collapse, cities threatened by rising seasis and other devastating climate influences are accelerating and will become apparent with pain before a baby born today fills 30 years old.

The choices societies make now will determine whether our species thrive or simply survive as the 21st century unfolds, says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in a draft report seen exclusively by AFP.

But dangerous thresholds are closer than previously thought, and the dire consequences that come from decades of rampant carbon pollution are inevitable in the short term.

“The worst is yet to come, affecting the lives of our children and grandchildren, more than ours,” the report says.

By far the most comprehensive catalog ever collected of how climate change is meeting our world, the report reads like a 4,000-page lawsuit for humanity’s administration of the planet.

But the document, designed to influence critical policy decisions, is not scheduled to be published until February 2022 too late for this year’s UN meetings on climate, biodiversity and food systems, some scientists say.

In response to the AFP report, the IPCC issued a statement saying it “does not comment on the content of the report reports while work is still ongoing”.

Coral reefs, like Australia’s Great Barrier Reef pictured, are particularly vulnerable.



Allies to enemies

The report’s draft comes at a time of global “eco-awakening” and serves as a reality check against a host of poorly defined zero-sum promises by governments and corporations around the world.

The challenges it highlights are systematic, woven into the very structure of daily life.

They are also profoundly unjust: those less responsible for global warming will suffer disproportionately, the report explains.

And it shows that even as we release record amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, we are undermining the ability of forests and oceans to absorb them, turning our biggest natural allies into fighting heat into enemies.

He warns that previous major climate shocks have dramatically changed the environment and wiped out most species, raising the question of whether humanity is sowing the seeds of its own destruction.

“Life on Earth can be cured of a drastic climate shift by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems,” she says.

“People can’t.”

The effects on health are wide, from the rise of malnutrition to heat stress and disease.



‘Irreversible consequences’

There are at least four key takeovers in the draft report, which may undergo minor changes in the coming months as the IPCC shifts its focus to a key executive summary for policymakers.

The first is that with 1.1 degrees Celsius of heat recorded so far, the climate is already changing.

A decade ago, scientists believed that limiting global warming to two degrees Celsius above mid-19th century levels would be enough to protect our future.

This goal is enshrined in the Paris Agreement 2015, adopted by nearly 200 nations who pledged to keep collective warming at “far below” two degrees Celsius and 1.5 degrees if possible.

In current trends, we are going for three degrees Celsius at best.

Previous models predicted that we would not see climate change changing the Earth before 2100.

Risk of drought worldwide.



But the draft UN report says prolonged warming of even more than 1.5 degrees Celsius could produce “serious progressives, lasting for centuries and, in some cases, irreversible consequences”.

Last month, the World Meteorological Organization predicted a 40 percent chance the Earth would cross the 1.5-degree threshold for at least a year until 2026.

For some plants and animals, it may be too late.

“Even at 1.5 degrees Celsius of heat, conditions will change beyond the ability of many organisms to adapt,” the report notes.

Coral reefsecosystems on which half a billion people depend are an example.

Indigenous peoples in the Arctic face cultural extinction as the environment on which their livelihoods are built and their history melts under their snow shoes.

A warming world has also increased the length of fire seasons, doubled potential combustible areas, and contributed to food system losses.

Climate change endangers ecosystems on which millions of people rely.



get ready

The world needs to face this reality and prepare for the report’s second major onslaughta clash.

“Current levels of adaptation will be inadequate to respond to future climate risks,” he warns.

The mid-seventh-century projection under an optimistic two-degree Celsius warm-up scenario makes this an understatement.

Tens of millions more people are likely to face chronic hunger by 2050, and 130 million more could experience extreme poverty within a decade if inequality is allowed to deepen.

In 2050, coastal cities on the “front line” of the climate crisis will see hundreds of millions of people at risk from floods and increasingly frequent waves of storms made more deadly by rising seas.

About 350 million more people living in urban areas will be exposed to water scarcity from severe droughts at 1.5 degrees Celsius of heat410 million at two degrees Celsius.

Deforestation, drought and fires in the Amazon can turn part of the rainforest into a pasture.



This extra half scale also means 420 million more people exposed to extreme and potentially deadly heat waves.

“Adaptation costs for Africa are projected to increase by tens of billions of dollars a year with warming in excess of two degrees,” the report warns.

Points without return

Third, the report describes the risk of compound and cascading impacts, along with no-return return thresholds in the climate system known as return points, which scientists have barely begun to measure and understand.

A dozen temperature travel troubles have now been identified in the climate system for irreversible and potentially catastrophic changes.

Recent research has shown that two degrees Celsius warming could push the melting of ice on top of Greenland and West Antarctica with enough frozen water to lift the oceans 13 feet (43 feet) beyond a point of no return.

Other turning points could see the morphine of the Amazon Basin from the rainforest to the savannah and billions of tons of carbon caterpillars from the perpetual Siberian frost, prompting further warming.

Arctic species like polar bears are expected to be among the first to be affected.



In the near future, several regions of East Brazil, Southeast Asia, the Mediterranean, central China and the coastline can be hit almost everywhere by multiple climate catastrophes at once: droughts, heat waves, cyclones, fires, floods.

But the effects of global warming are also amplified by all the other ways that humanity has destroyed the balance of the Earth.

These include “habitat and sustainability losses, over-exploitation, water extraction, pollution, non-native invasive species and the spread of pests and diseases,” the report says.

There is no easy solution to such a tangle of problems, said Nicholas Stern, a former chief economist at the World Bank and author of Stern’s landmark economics on Climate Change Economics.

“The world is facing a complex set of intertwined challenges,” said Stern, who did not contribute to the IPCC report.

“If you do not treat them together, you will not do very well with any of them.”

Urgent and significant pollution reductions can limit climate damage.



‘Transformational change’

There is very little good news in the report, but the IPCC points out that much can be done to avoid worst-case scenarios and prepare for impacts that can no longer be avoided, the final take.

Preservation and restoration of so-called blue carbon ecosystems and mangrove forests, for example increasing carbon reserves and protection from storms, as well as securing wildlife habitats, coastal livelihoods and food security.

Switching to more plant-based diets could reduce food-related emissions by up to 70 percent by 2050.

But simply changing a gas guzler for a Tesla or planting billions of trees to offset the business, as usual, will not cut it short, the report warns.

“We need transformational changes that operate on processes and behaviors at all levels: individuals, communities, businesses, institutions and governments,” he says.

“We need to redefine our way of life and consumption.”

Draft UN climate report: Impacts on nature

2021 AFP