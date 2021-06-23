Europe is looking for astronauts with disabilities, more women in space

In this July 5, 2001 photo, French astronaut Claudie Haignere, right, and her Russian crew mate Viktor Afanasyev in the center, and Konstantin Kozeyev training inside the model of a SoyuzTM spacecraft in Star City. ESA, the European equivalent of NASA. The European Space Agency says it was “destroyed” by the record number of applicants more than 22,000 hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers, including more women than ever before and about 200 people with disabilities . Photo AP / Mikhail Metzel, File)



The European Space Agency says it was “destroyed” by a record number of more than 22,000 applicants hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers, including more women than ever before and about 200 people with disabilities .

In releasing the results of a new recruiting machine aimed at more astronaut diversity, the agency acknowledged on Wednesday that it still has work to do in gender balance. Only 24% of applicants were women, up from 15% in the last employment machine in 2008.

The employment campaign did not specifically address ethnic diversity, but stressed the importance of “representing all parts of our society”. The agency received applications from all 25 member countries and associate members, although most came from traditional heavyweights France, Germany, Britain and Italy.

The ESA specifically asked people with physical disabilities for a first attempt of its kind to determine what adaptations would be needed for space stations to accommodate them.

The competition is fierce. Only four to six people will be selected as Europe’s next astronauts, with a reserve team of around 20. Candidates will undergo intensive scrutiny over the next year, with a final decision expected at the end of 2022.

“We were all surprised” by the number of applicants, ESA Director-General Josef Aschbacher told a news conference. “It’s a very strong expression of the interest and enthusiasm that people across Europe have for space.”

The European Agency has only sent two women into space to date. Claudie Haigner and Samantha Cristoforettibut want that number to increase.

As 5,419 women applied for the new ESA program, “the numbers also show that there is much to be done to achieve gender balance in the space sector,” said David Parker, its director of human and robotic exploration.

Globally, 65 of the more than 560 people who have explored space were women, most of them Americans.

ESA this week signed an agreement with the European Union that will see the 27-nation bloc deepen ties with and increase its funding for the space agency.

As part of the deal, the EU will invest almost 9 billion euros ($ 10.8 billion) between now and 2027 for ESA programs aimed at boosting economic growth, digitalisation and environmental protection.

While many ESA members are also part of the EU, as far as Britain is not.

Among the upcoming programs planned is one that will test the use of a satellite-based quantum encryption system for secure communications, and another to monitor space for potential hazardous waste.

