Do Chinas COVID-19 vaccines work? Four places tell warning tales
Chinas COVID-19 vaccines what the country has called a the global public good have been put under increased scrutiny recently. The four countries that vaccinated most of their population with Chinese vaccines all rank among the 10 worst outbreaks in the world last week, reports New York Times.
- Experts say that if Chinese vaccines were effective in curbing coronavirus transmission, the new cases would not be so high among highly vaccinated populations, reports ABP News.
What vaccines has China made?
China developed two primary coronavirus vaccines: Sinovac AND Sinopharm. Both vaccines were approved by the WHO for global use, reports Times of India.
However, the effectiveness of these vaccines in inhibiting virus transmission and protecting against new variants, such as the delta variant, remains uncertain, he says. New York Times. People who are fully vaccinated with Chinese shots can become infected, show little or no symptoms, and spread the virus to others.
- Over 90 countries are using Chinese vaccines, he says Axios.
Are Chinese vaccines effective against the spread of COVID-19?
Bahrain, Chile, Mongolia and the Seychelles all used the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines to inoculate their populations. Their vaccination campaigns surpassed the US, reports ABP News. However, all countries have seen a recent increase in infections.
- In the Seychelles, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated, however cases have increased by 17% over the past two weeks, according to Our world in data. Still, the country has defended Sinopharm as effective, reports New York Times.
- In Mongolia, 53% of the population is fully vaccinated, however cases have increased by 102% over the past two weeks. New daily cases have quadrupled since last month, exceeding 2,000 new cases per day, according to Our world in data.
- In Bahrain, 54% of the population is fully vaccinated, however cases have increased recently. According to New York Times, Bahrain has now provided booster photos of Sinopharm and made possible the Pfizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as an amplification option, says Reuters.
- In Chile, cases have increased despite 50% of the population being fully vaccinated and another 13% being partially vaccinated, according to data from Our world in data.
China has denied the link between its vaccines and overdose on infections, arguing that all of these countries eased restrictions before they achieved herd immunity, reports ABP News.
- The experience of places offers one warning tale for other nations given the widespread use of Chinese vaccines, reports The New York Times.
What are the consequences of this?
The potential effectiveness of Chinese vaccines has major implications. Public confidence in vaccines is at stake, and convincing people to get vaccinated or get another vaccine stroke can be increasingly difficult, says The New York Times.
- China has greatly pushed its vaccine diplomacy between developing countries as a way to cultivate and expand its international influence, he says. Axios.
- The US has been slower to ship vaccines abroad but has recently promised over 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines to countries in need, Deseret News reports.
Growing skepticism about Chinese vaccines could provide US opportunity to take lead in vaccine diplomacy, reports Axios.
