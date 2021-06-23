Ford, Cabinet is considering moving Ontario to the next stage of COVID-19 reopening 2 days earlier

Prime Minister Doug Ford and his cabinet are considering moving Ontario to Step 2 of the government’s reopening plan next Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule, CBC News has learned.

Sources with knowledge of the discussion said that Ford and the cabinet are meeting this afternoon. If approved, the announcement is expected tomorrow.

Liability for CBC News in terms of confidentiality because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Ford said provincial officials are reviewing the data and “are working hard to get to Phase 2 as soon as possible, and Step 3 as soon as possible to be safe after that.” “.

Health Minister Christine Elliott will have a notice on the matter “very soon,” Ford said, while crediting getting vaccines as the province progresses.

All but one of Ontario’s 34 public health units entered Step 1 of the reopening plan on June 11, with the move to Step 2 currently scheduled for July 2.

Ontario exceeds vaccination targets for Step 3 of the plan

The second phase further mitigates the constraints of public health, with internal, socially disguised meetings of up to five persons allowed. Similarly, up to 25 people would be able to attend outdoor functions, while up to six people could dine together in a patio.

Personal care services like hair stylists and nail salons will also reopen, as long as the masks are worn at all times.

Meanwhile, capacity limits in substantial retail will move to 50 percent, from 25 percent in Step 1, while non-core retail capacity increases to 25 percent, compared to 15 percent.

News of cabinet consultations comes as Ontario exceeds vaccination targets for the Step 3 plan, which is not expected to happen until July 23 soon.

Public health units collectively administered 227,318 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, a new high for just one day. Only over 87 percent of those shots were second doses.

As of Tuesday night, more than 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered to the province. About 76.5 percent of adults have had at least one dose, while nearly 26 percent of Ontarians 12 and older have had both shots.

Thresholds for Step 3 were 75 percent of adults with partial immunization, and more than 25 percent of adults with both shoots.

Dr. David Williams, chief health officer in Ontario health, repeatedly suggested that the province is unlikely to enter Step 2 earlier than planned.

The final effects of moving to Step 1 and easing some public health restrictions will not start appearing in the data until next week, and so Williams has warned not to proceed too soon. He is scheduled to step down as chief medical officer in Ontario on June 25.

Lowest test positivity in 9 months

Meanwhile, today is the third day with less than 300 new cases reported. Totalism dropped significantly from last Wednesday, when the province saw 384 infections.

Laboratories completed 27,364 tests, and Ontario Public Health recorded a provincial positivity rate of 1.2 percent, the lowest on a daily basis since September 29, 2020.

The average seven-day flip of daily cases dropped to 304.

There are approximately 3,032 confirmed active cases across Ontario, up from more than 43,000 at the height of the third wave of the pandemic in late April. That said, the province stops counting infections as active after two weeks, so the figure is not necessarily representative of the number of people currently experiencing symptoms of the disease.

As of yesterday, there were 305 people with COVID-related illnesses being treated in intensive care units. Of those patients, 190 needed a ventilator to breathe less by the end of December 2020.

The Ministry of Health also recorded the deaths of 11 other people with COVID-19, bringing the official number to 9,093.

More 2nd dose appointments open

More Ontarians living in the hotspots designated for the COVID-19 delta variant have the right to book second doses of the vaccine in advance starting today.

Health units covering Toronto, Peel, Halton, Durham, York, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Simcoe-Muskoka and Porcupine are considered hotspots for the most infected variant of the virus.

People in those health units who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) on or before May 30th can move on to their second appearance today.

The provincial vaccine booking portal opened for those who qualify at 8am today.

According to its most recent estimate, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Board said Tuesday the delta variant currently accounts for about 50.3 percent of all new cases in the province.

In provincial governments next week, all adults who received a first dose of an mRNA product can book a second appointment as soon as 28 days after their initial goal.

Second doses were initially booked four months after the first in Ontario but the province is shortening that timeframe as more supplies are offered.