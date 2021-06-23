A cultural war between Hungary and Europe escalates over the LGBT bill





BRUSSELS A cultural war between Hungary and the European Union escalated on Wednesday after a senior bloc official said she would use all her powers to overturn a new Hungarian law that critics say targets the LGBT community. The law, which would ban the description or promotion of homosexuality to those under the age of 18, an addendum to legislation aimed at pedophiles, has been passed by the Hungarian Parliament but has yet to be approved by the country’s president. The legislation was sharply criticized on Wednesday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This Hungarian bill is a disgrace, Ms von der Leyen said in a statement. This bill clearly discriminates against people based on their sexual orientation. It goes against the fundamental values ​​of the European Union: human dignity, equality and respect for human rights.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has defended the law, will be pressured to withdraw it during a European Union summit of heads of state and government on Thursday and Friday. This is the last confrontation between the European Union and Mr. Orban, who is styling himself as the champion of an illiberal democracy that can sometimes be at odds with the democratic values ​​of the bloc. Ms. von der Leyen described the European Union as a place where you are free to be who you are and love whoever you want, adding: I will use all the powers of the commission to ensure that the rights of all citizens of EU are guaranteed. Whoever they are and wherever they live within the European Union. European ambassadors rejected the bill in Wednesday’s pre-meeting background announcements, saying it violated European Union treaties and crossed red lines. They expressed the hope that Mr Orban would withdraw from the Brussels challenge in this way, as he has ever done in the past. There is no quick fix if Hungary continues with the law, diplomats said. But the commission, which is officially the custodian of compliance with the treaties, could raise a case against Hungary in the European Court of Justice for violating them. The court, if it decides, can act relatively quickly, and Hungary has in the past complied with its decisions.

The proposed law prohibits the sharing of content on homosexuality or gender reassignment surgery for people under 18 in school sex education programs, movies, or commercials. The government says it intends to protect children, but critics of the law say it links homosexuality to pedophilia.

In a response later Wednesday, the Hungarian government said in a statement that Ms. von der Leyens’ comments were based on false accusations and reflected a biased political opinion without an impartial investigation previously conducted. The statement added: The recently adopted Hungarian bill protects the rights of children, guarantees the rights of parents and does not apply to the sexual orientation rights of those over 18, so it does not contain any discriminatory elements. Mr Orban has portrayed himself as a defender of traditional Christian and national values, which he says are being undermined by new concepts of identity and sexual behavior. His government is also under pressure for its performance, particularly its response to the coronavirus, so Mr Orban has used such cultural issues to burn down his conservative base ahead of next year’s election. A European Union official said that Ms. Von der Leyen wanted to send a political message to the Hungarians and that she planned to talk to Mr Orban about the matter privately. On Tuesday, as European ministers were meeting in Luxembourg, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the law was aimed only at pedophiles and did not restrict adult sexual freedom. The law protects children in a way that makes it an exclusive right of parents to educate their children about sexual orientation up to the age of 18, he said. This law says nothing about the sexual orientation of adults. Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands write a joint statement condemning the law as a violation of the right to freedom of expression and a flagrant form of discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Ireland’s Minister for Europe, Thomas Byrne, said: “I am very concerned that what happened there is wrong. Mr Byrne called it a very, very dangerous moment for Hungary and for the EU as well. Germany’s European Affairs Minister Michael Roth spoke of concerns that both Hungary and Poland were violating the rule of law by restricting the freedoms of courts, academics and the news media, as well as the rights of women, migrants and minorities. The European Union is not primarily a single market or a monetary union, Mr Roth said. We are a community of values, these values ​​connect us all, he said. There should be absolutely no doubt that minorities, sexual minorities as well, should be treated with respect. In a bid for a public response, the city of Munich vowed to illuminate its stadium in the colors of the rainbow flag of Pride when Germany meet Hungary at the European Football Championship on Wednesday night, but permission was denied by the body head of games, UEFA, which said the game should be kept free from politics.

Mr Orban, who is an avid football fan, has decided to cancel a visit to Munich, the capital of the German state of Bavaria, for the game and instead travel directly to Brussels, according to the German press agency, DPA . The Hungarian government said it never commented on Mr Orbans’s private program. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Sder said Germans should rise up against exclusion and discrimination, while Munich’s gay community said rainbow flags would be distributed to fans outside the stadium. A number of other stadiums in Germany planned to light up in the colors of the rainbow. Monika Pronzcuk contributed to the report.

