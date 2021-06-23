100 days to go until Expo 2020 Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed launches countdown – News

In less than 100 days, all roads will lead to the South District of Dubai for the world’s largest show – the biggest international event amid a pandemic.

And when Expo 2020 Dubai opens on October 1, the world will begin a new phase of recovery, said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, after he announced 100 – counting the day on Wednesday.

“100 days for the start of the largest international cultural gathering … 100 days for the meeting of 192 countries in Dubai … 100 days for the start of the biggest international event after the pandemic, so that the world can start a new phase of her recovery, “Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

Fifty thousand employees worked to complete 192 pavilions while 30,000 volunteers are ready to welcome the world.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the first world exhibition being held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Under the theme ‘Connecting minds, creating the future’, it will bring together people and ideas from around the world under a single platform to inspire innovation and seek solutions to make the world a better place. Delayed by one year, the Expo promises to be a better and bigger experience for visitors. Organizers expect about 25 million visits during the six-month period between October 1st and March 31st.

It’s not a bad move to put on ‘the biggest show in the world’. But for a city that built the tallest tower in the world and dared to send the first interplanetary mission of the Arab world in the midst of a pandemic, holding a world exhibition of this magnitude is not an insurmountable task.

“Our success in hosting the largest cultural event in the world reflects the power of human solidarity in overcoming the pandemic,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“The global community is preparing for a new phase of cooperation by using science and technology to fight the pandemic. “Expo 2020 Dubai offers a platform for sharing knowledge and innovation,” he added.

The UAE will host the mega event with strong Covid-19 prevention measures and a safe environment where about 90 percent of the population has been vaccinated against Covid-19, positioning the country among the top five nations in the distribution rate of vaccines.

Sheikh Mohammed said Expo 2020 Dubai will provide the space for the largest and most inclusive cultural and knowledge exchange in the world. It will “lay the roadmap for the major economic, development and cultural trends of the post-Covid-19 era,” he added.

With just over three months to do before the official opening, the Expo site is buzzing. The constant noise of drilling and welding echoes on the 4.38m2 site as workers place the final touches on the giant concrete structures. The construction of some country pavilions is nearing completion while others compete with the times.

Dubai certainly knows how to make reality look better than a fairy tale. A quick visit to the wide web site will tell you why.

A city protected from the future is rising from barren land with some of the best man-made architectural wonders: Giant steel structures that look like mysterious alien spaceships perched on giant pillars; the world’s largest 360-degree projection dome at Al Wasl Plaza; the largest passenger elevators in the world that can transport over 160 people at a time are just a few examples.

Riding on AI and augmented reality, the latest technology and innovations on display at the Expo will transport visitors to a new world filled with breathing trees, future motion devices, drones and robots.

Visitors can stroll through the Brazilian rainforests, enjoy the rains in the Netherlands, walk under the blue skies of Australia, dive into the coral reefs of the UAE and even approach the indigenous tribes of New Zealand, to name a few .

“Through Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is linking cultures and galvanizing efforts and aspirations towards creating a better future for all,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“People from all over the globe are welcome to join the inspiring and enlightening experience once in a lifetime that bears witness to human creativity. We will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai. ”

Three stars of the show

The three thematic districts built as three petals have performance spaces, innovation galleries, art installations, parks and outdoor gardens. Each is anchored by its thematic pavilion

> Opportunity Pavilion: Mission Possible

> Movement Pavilion: Alif

> Sustainability Pavilion: Terra

The beating heart

Al Wasl Plaza is the focal point of the celebrations during Expo 2020.

> As wide as two Airbus A380s.

> Its steel dome is one of the largest surfaces in the world with 360 degree projection

LIST OF EXPO BOUQUETS

> Travel with the largest elevator in the world that can transport 160 people at the same time 182 days

> Watch the first Emirate opera with 100 musicians

> Try new culinary flavors as global 50 plus cuisines will be on display

> See the movement of the site’s 1,300 solar panels (they follow the direction of the sun)

> Join a live event – every week (Expo will host 60 live events every day)

