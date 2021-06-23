Navi Mumbai airport renamed: Police stationed on the rise, major traffic alerts issued ahead of CIDCO gherao protest





Navi Mumbai police announce major traffic diversions and increased police presence amid a call by a group of locals to gherao the CIDCO office on Thursday over the appointment of the Navi Mumbai airport under construction after the late socialist leader DB Patil. Anticipating a large rally, Navi Mumbai police have made massive security deals in the city and deployed police personnel to avoid any kind of inappropriate incident. Additional forces have also been brought in from neighboring districts. About 5,000 police officers, including seven State Police Reserve Force teams, the Rapid Reaction Team and the Riot Control Force, have already been deployed in the city. About 500 police officers will also be stationed at CIDCO Bhavan where villagers have planned to gather. While Article 144 of the CrPC (which prohibits the gathering of four or more people in the area concerned) has already been established in the area, over a thousand notices under Article 149 (to prevent known offenses) have been issued by the police to people who are is likely to take part in the protest. Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have also reported traffic diversions in the city. All heavy motor vehicles and light motor vehicles going from Mumbai to Pune will be diverted from the Airoli toll booth via the Mahape-Shilphata Road to reach Calamboli, officials said. Vehicles coming from Pune will be diverted from the Purusharth gas station in Calamboli on the Sion-Panvel Road to Airoli via Taloja MIDC and Roadpali. From Uran Phata road to Kharghar, no vehicles will be allowed. Instead, vehicles will be diverted from Bharati Vidyapeeth to Utsav Chowk in Kharghar to avoid the road leading to CIDCO Bhavan. Vehicles will also not be allowed to pass through Palm Beach Road. All vehicles on Thane-Belapur Road will be diverted via Mahape Bridge to reach Mumbra-Panvel Highway. While a group of locals, under the auspices of the BJP backed by Navi Mumbai Namakaran Kruti Sameeti International Airport, are eager for the airport to be named after Patil, Shiv Sena wants him to be named after his late party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. In December, State Minister for Urban Development Eknath Shinde had written to CIDCO asking her to send a proposal to name the airport after the founder of Shiv Sena.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos