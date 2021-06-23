Manila home EMTs say a patient’s smile makes it all worthwhile

Clarisa Andres, a petite 22-year-old, has not been home for more than a month. She longs for home, but says she can afford it.

She is an emergency medical technician with the San Juan Early Response Network one of the few women on the 63-member team and the pandemic has stepped up their work to respond to medical emergencies. They work 24-hour shifts, 7 days a week, and when on call, they live in a dormitory with other health care workers.

Only now, some of them rarely go home when they are out. Even though they are all vaccinated, they worry that they can contract the disease and infect the family.

“Of course we get tired, we get tired sometimes,” she told NPR. “But when you see their smile, when the patient thanks you, you feel fulfilled.”

A few weekends ago, I spent 12 hours with the unit in San Juan City, located in the heart of Metro Manila, Philippines.

The team undertakes all the medical tasks they performed before the pandemic, from cleaning and bandaging the incisions to providing food and fluid to people with hypoglycemia. But now there is also work related to COVID. And a new urgency to avoid bringing people to the hospital.

“Whatever we can solve in the family, we do it,” says Pacasum. Reason: A June study by the Philippine Department of Health showed that although cases were slowing in Manila, many hospitals there were still in capacity or close to them.

It’s 8 a.m. Saturday morning when I arrive at a newly built building next to San Juan City Hall.

Inside a large room are four sets of bunk beds and several floor mattresses. This is where front-line planes eat, sleep and stand amid the response to medical emergencies called from across the city. Similar to how the 911 works in the US, these calls are made by dispatchers at the San Juan disaster operation center and then passed on to police, firefighters or the emergency medical team.

Serepada “Tong” Pacasum, the head of the city’s disaster management office who oversees the crew, explains how the team works. “A majority of our teammates here are EMT. We also have a registered nurse,” he says. There are also drivers, administrative assistants and other staff.

He says healthcare workers can perform seven to 15 emergency medical runs a day about twice their daily pre-pandemic schedule. And while this job has never been easy, the fear of catching the coronavirus raises bets every time they go to help someone.

Since the onset of the pandemic, over half of the staff have tested positive for COVID.

EMT Kristoff Feiling says he has not seen his wife and children for two months. But the 47-year-old says he has not been excluded from this.

“If you like your job, if you like helping other people, if it’s in your heart, there’s no reason for that [it to be] difficult, “says Feiling.

I quickly see this dedication in action. A call comes around 3pm about one of the team’s pandemic responsibilities: transferring COVID-positive patients. In the Philippines, citizens who have positive results are supposed to wait for an ambulance to send them to a hospital or quarantine.

“Let’s go!” says a team member as he climbs into the front seat of the support vehicle that will follow the ambulance. About eight people go to each run, including EMTs and drivers.

Before leaving, the team uses dresses, masks, face shields and PPE gloves.

EMT collects the patient a woman with COVID in her 30s, who is 37 weeks pregnant and bring her to the ambulance. The mourning mermaid, they race her to the hospital about 6 miles away.

When the team retreats to the emergency entrance, a grim reminder of how overwhelmed the health system greets them. A string of about 50 people snake down the sidewalk outside the hospital.

EMT Florena Israel Mondejar explains that they are “all patients waiting for their admission”.

Suddenly, Mondejar jumps in the opposite direction and points a finger from the ambulance bay. Team members watch in silence when a body bag is transported in a vehicle.

Once the pregnant patient enters the hospital, this silence remains until the team returns to the barracks.

At 6:30 p.m., another call arrives, this time at San Juan’s only mass vaccination site, located in a basketball arena. Four EMTs rush to check on a man who appears to have some difficulty after receiving his vaccine.

The team jumps out of the ambulance and races through the arena to find the patient a middle-aged man, heavy, sitting in the stands who looks desperate.

EMT Feiling says the patient has high blood pressure. But when the team starts asking questions, the man seems to start shivering from his dizziness. They determine that he is well and take the patient home. This is a less likely patient for overcrowded Manila hospitals.