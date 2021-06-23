OBC Reservation: State to ask state polling panel to postpone observations | News from Mumbai

The government of Maharashtra will write to the state election commission to postpone the recently declared annulments for zilla parishad and panchayat summit. Secretary of State Sitaram Kunte will urge the election panel not to hold polls as it is not the right time given the Covid-19 pandemic and preparedness over Delta plus cases of variants found in the state. The state will also inform the commission that they will not be able to provide manpower for the polls as the state machinery is busy managing Covid.

The decision was made at the state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The State Election Commission on Tuesday declared holding elections in the five parishes zilla Dhule, Nandurbar, Akola, Washim and Nagpur and the other 33 panchayat summits in the vacant lots were released following a Supreme Court for political reservation for other backward classes. By-elections will be held on July 19 and votes will be counted on July 20.

Many ministers opposed polling station decisions to hold by-elections. Since the election commission is an autonomous body, the state government cannot direct them to postpone polls. However, it was decided to be informed that it is not the right time to hold the polls considering Delta plus cases of variants found in the state. The state will also point out that the courts have clashed with the Election Commission of India (ECI) for holding assembly polls in many states which has resulted in an increase in Covid cases, a senior minister said, wishing not to be appointed.

During the day, NCP top minister Chhagan Bhujbal demanded that the by-elections be postponed. We have decided to include all candidates only from the OBC community for observations, said Devendra Fadnavis, opposition leader and former prime minister.