Setting LAC a protective arrangement, says Beijing | Latest India News

Beijing: The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the country has deployed troops at the border to prevent India from violating its territory, while blaming New Delhi’s aggressive policies for the ongoing tension along the current line of control (LAC).

General Sino-India bilateral ties should not be linked to the border dispute either, the Chinese ministry said, reiterating its view that border disputes should be held in the right place on a range of aspects in the relationship.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry was responding to a question over comments made by Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankars on Tuesday, where he said the deployment of the Chinese military on the border and uncertainty whether Beijing would fulfill its promise of troop reductions remain challenges in bilateral ties.

New Delhi has also repeatedly said that complete detachment at all points of friction in the LAC and peace and tranquility only in border areas can lead to the normalization of links in other areas, such as trade and investment, especially in Beijing context repeated statements that the question border should be held in the right place.

In an interview with Bloomberg at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, Jaishankar said the question is whether China will implement its commitments – the written commitments it has made – to the two countries not allowing a large armed force on the border.

The close-knit Chinese settlement is still ongoing, especially in Ladakh, Jaishankar said.

Beijing, however, adhered to his confession to blame New Delhi.

China’s military deployment in the western sector along the border is a normal defensive arrangement. It aims to prevent trespassing or threatening the territory of China from the respective country, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at the regular ministry conference on Wednesday.

For quite some time, the Indian side has increased its army along the border and trespassing on Chinese territory. This is the main cause of the tense situation along the borders, Zhao added.

We advocate that we should address the border issue through peaceful negotiations and do not think that the border issue should be linked to our bilateral ties, the spokesman added.

India had previously said that PLA troops had violated beyond the LAC, causing friction in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi has told Beijing that given the seriousness of the incident in the Galwan Valley, it could not be business as usual – and the border dispute could not be covered under the rug – until the complete break-up at the friction points is completed.

Jaishankar has also clarified the position of Indian governments on the secession process, saying the LAC must be strictly adhered to and respected as this is the basis for peace and tranquility in border areas.

More than a year after the ongoing tension began, the troop withdrawal is yet to be completed despite 11 rounds of military and seven rounds of diplomatic talks under the India-China Border Advisory & Coordination Working Mechanism that have taken place.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has continued to deploy troops and military equipment along the LAC and has even induced army air defense units into its air force command chain at the Western Theater Command, establishing the joint air defense system along the border for first time.