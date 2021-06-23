



The new UK 50 note has entered into circulation on the 109th anniversary of the birth of his subject, mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing. Originally announced two years ago and unveiled in March, the note is expected to become available at bank branches and ATMs in the coming days. His arrival completes the range of Bank of England polymer banknotes and the clock is ticking until 30 September 2022, at which point the previous paper versions of 20 and 50 notes cease to be legal payments (although deposits are expected to be old notes will still be accepted.)







As for the 50 note itself, Turing’s photo was snapped in 1951 by Elliott and Fry photography studio. Also visible in the design is an Automatic Computing Engine (ACE) image, as well as technical drawings for Bombs, one of the tools used to break Enigma-encrypted messages into World War II.















A working reconstruction of the Turing-Welchman Bomb is on display at the National Museum of Informatics, which is showing the new note alongside, as well as a Snapcode that will allow an Augmented Reality experience with the note. Away from entertainment and AR games, bars showing Turing’s birth date in binary streams on the note and a mathematical chart from his 1936 paper “For calculable numbers, with an application in the Entscheidungsproblem” [PDF] is obvious







Turing’s saying in 1949 “This is just a taste of what is to come and only a shadow of what will be” is shown under his image. The signature on the note is from the guest book at Max Newman’s house. The CEO of the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), Dr Peter Thompson, said: “Alan Turing’s time in the NPL and the development of the ACE pilot are an important part of the NPL’s scientific history. the initial project was drafted in 1945 and approved by the NPL in 1946. The computer developed its first program in 1950, after Turing was launched by the NPL for the University of Manchester. Thompson went on to thank the Bank of England for describing Turing and ACE in the note: “For any organization, scientific or otherwise, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce creates an environment where innovation thrives and everyone feels safe and secure in their place of work. “







Turing’s own horrific treatment, simply because of being gay and despite his amazing and celebrated war efforts, is well documented and he was found dead on June 8, 1954 from cyanide poisoning. Turing was persecuted by the state for his homosexuality and convicted of aggravated indecency in 1952. He was eventually granted an apology after his death in 2013 following an apology from the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2009. Speaking in Bletchley Park, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said: “His placement on this new banknote is a recognition of his contributions to our society and a celebration of his extraordinary life.”

