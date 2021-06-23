The tree cut exactly in half after the ‘Small’ dispute between the neighbors





Funny pictures circulating on the internet show what happens when the neighborhood conflict is taken to the extreme. A tree, located on the edge of a property, is said to have been cut in half vertically by its neighbor next door, and photos from the scene are pushing people to weigh. The sixteen-foot-tall Fir Tree belongs to 56-year-old Bharat Mistry of Waterthorpe, says WalesOnline– and according to the news press, he and his family were “immersed” when their neighbors took such drastic measures to clear their way from the 25-year-old tree exit. The conflict between Mistry and its neighbors, Graham and Irene Lee, began about a year ago. “He has been there for 25 years and we would cut [it] in a ball shape with a deal with [neighbor] and he has been good at it, “Mistry explained. Recently, however, Lees reportedly said that the birds living in the trees were very noisy and created a mess. Mistry told WalesOnline that his neighbors “started placing black spears in the trees to stop the birds sitting there”. From there, things seemed to escalate: “Last weekend he said he was going to get a tree surgeon to cut it and we asked him not to do it but they came on Friday and did it.” “We were absolutely desperate,” Mistry said. “We begged them and begged them not to do it, but their minds were full. That tree was falling.” A Reddit post documenting the bizarre brawl gained traction on the platform, describing it as “some traditional British trifles on screen”. Since then, the photo owner appears to have deleted the image, but hundreds of comments regarding the dispute still remains on the site. Many commentators used the forum to share their experiences with neighboring, garden-related conflicts. “My neighbor just accidentally stepped into my front garden and cut the ivy on our side of the wall,” a Reddit user shared. “Just a meter or so in our garden, but still a slight offense.” Recalled another: “A story similar to my family fig slightly displaced on the neighbors property. Twice a year we would have the tastiest figs you could imagine and we invited the neighbor to attend if they wished. Instead , they forced us to get rid of the tree (claiming the roots were interfering with their lawn, which I do not think was a case) “. Meanwhile, others saw the mood in dire straits: “I think extending an olive branch would have a similar fate,” one Reddit user joked. In addition to social media attention, the tree has been the subject of television coverage in the UK, turning the house into a tourist destination, WalesOnline said. “We’ve had a lot of people passing by to see him, people you can just tell have come out on their way to walk their dog on another street to look,” Mistry said. “You think we would probably do the same if it were another house, but it feels a bit like an invasion of privacy.”

