The post-authoritarian, post-conflict and post-intervention periods are always difficult to navigate, much less when they all come at once. Such legacies foster mistrust and strife, risking sudden returns back to instability. Of course, with a rating 20,000 foreign troops still in Libya, the resolute end of the war of representation is a goal yet to be achieved. However, it is worth considering the institutions and political mechanisms that can encourage the reunification of societies and the economic reconstruction of the country, especially with a new draft constitution before the elections to be held later this year.

Building an effective democratic solution for the Libyans is no easy task. Over a decade, the Libyan people toppled an authoritarian regime, engaged in a brutal civil war, and endured what then turned into a proxy war between many foreign powers seeking to promote their national interests.

Building an effective democratic solution for the Libyans is no easy task. Over a decade, the Libyan people toppled an authoritarian regime, engaged in a brutal civil war, and endured what then turned into a proxy war between many foreign powers seeking to promote their national interests.

The post-authoritarian, post-conflict and post-intervention periods are always difficult to navigate, much less when they all come at once. Such legacies foster mistrust and strife, risking sudden returns back to instability. Of course, with a rating 20,000 foreign troops still in Libya, the resolute end of the war of representation is a goal yet to be achieved. However, it is worth considering the institutions and political mechanisms that can encourage the reunification of societies and the economic reconstruction of the country, especially with a new draft constitution before the elections to be held later this year.

Although few living citizens today can remember him, there was a time before the fall of the Libyan stronghold Muammar al-Gaddafi in 2011, when the Libyans were united. The Constitution of the country 1951 mixed democratic practices with a figure capable of securing the interests of various Libyan citizens. Despite its colonial influences, inefficiencies in redistribution of wealth, and restrictions on some democratic processes (the monarch had supreme power over the lower house of parliament), the constitutional monarchy of the ages at least provided a powerful response to many of the challenges the country is facing. sot.

Libyans have not become more divided with time; rather, the glue that held them together was disintegrated by a man who cooperated with the nation for his own interests and flourished playing those he perceived as enemies against each other. The time has come to navigate beyond the damage done by Gaddafi and to shape a real future for Libya as a united nation.

Although they come in all shapes and sizes in their ideological beliefs and the degree of their power, monarchies aim to bring stability. In constitutional systems, of course, they are committed to upholding the rule of law and the interests of citizens without any form of exclusivity over legislation or any executive function, such as the way monarchs operate in Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Japan. . And given the role that constitutional monarchies play outside of stable Western democracies, it is clear that they can have positive effects even in the most corrupt societies.

It is no coincidence that while the Arab Spring protests swept the region in 2011, those countries with a strong monarchical tradition, such as the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, remained stable. Indeed, none fell, and only Bahrain faced defiant protests from the regime. These monarchies are relative anchors of stability that are better able to respond to economic, social, and political factors than many of their neighbors.

In contrast to the oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf that eased internal unrest by deploying billions of dollars in development packages as well as the security force the impoverished kingdom of Jordan relied on closer consultation with its citizens and offered modest monetary concessions, constitutional changes and new elections. EU surveys published in 2020 found that around 74 percent of Jordanians viewed their lives as generally good.

With its recent history of fragmentation and ongoing divisions pervading the structure of society, Libya is in urgent need of such a symbolic leading figure. A separation of monarchs from partisan politics would secure Libya’s identity as a divided nation as it is from the diverse economic interests of the country’s major regions, the divided identities of its tribes, and the bad blood that has resulted from a decade of wars. various political administrations and parliamentary mandates.

Unity under one flag, on the other hand, can be vital to allow a new consolidated democratic system. It often takes years if not decades for democratic citizen participation and consensus-seeking attitudes among elected officials to take root. But a monarch can help secure a system that will last as long as it happens, and that participating in it, rather than overthrowing it, would be the wisest choice. And although excluded from partisan affairs, the monarch can play a crucial role in spreading the ideas of peace, compromise, inclusion and trust.

By offering an arbitration tool, moreover, a constitutional monarch can prevent new democratic systems from slipping and creating what French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville aptly defined as a majority tyranny he would actively disregard certain minority groups. Properly formulated, constitutional monarchs can play the same role in deterring governments or individual executive leaders who would otherwise violate the human and political rights of individuals or try to degrade the constitutional arrangements that guaranteed them.

A constitutional monarch would benefit more than just domestic politics. In post-conflict societies, economic development is as important as political progress. And here, a constitutional monarch can prioritize protecting the basic laws needed to improve Libya’s economic health.

Soon, foreign investment may begin to return as the country’s stability is ensured. (Indeed, this process has already begun in its most transient moments of stability, which encouraged such investments in the Libyan economy over the past 10 years.) This, in turn, would increase overall economic growth and lead to a marked increase in living standards by contributing once again to overall democratic stability.

Such a formula can only take root in places with some traditions of the monarchy and a legitimate ruling dynasty. Libya has both. with Model of 1951 constitutionswhich Gaddafi toppled by slamming anti-Western sentiment, particularly anger at foreign companies interested in Libya’s lucrative oil sector and the al-Senussi ousted family, Libya has a valuable opportunity capable of rebuilding the country as a regional leader. stable and prosperous.

For many Libyans, the reintroduction of democratic practices since 2012 is a continuation of reforms initiated by King Idris. Under Idris, the constitution divided parliament into a Senate and a House of Representatives and guaranteed the protection of personal and political freedoms. However, even more important than the institutional provisions were the kings wide acceptability among the many factions of the countries.

In recent years, the Movement for the Restoration of Constitutional Legitimacy has emerged as the most prominent organization in Libya. SPREAD the potential benefits of the 1951 constitution and its changes to stabilize the country. Although no credible opinion polls have been published regarding support for the restoration of a monarchy among Libyans, low levels of satisfaction with the work of the Government of the National Accord and the House of Representatives speaks to the desire of the Libyans for alternative opinions.

Still, if the past decade of chaos in Libya has taught the world anything, it is that the solutions imposed by foreign entities simply do not work. This has been underlined by a decade of failures in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq and Afghanistan. But Libya has a model that, in the past, ensured internal stability and facilitated economic prosperity. With the next general election scheduled for December 24, reviving discussions about the benefits of a constitutional monarchy are on time. Such a system could be a recipe for a more successful democratic future in Libya.