Asian countries welcome G7 response to One Belt, One China Road program – Radio Free Asia

Bangladesh and the nations in Southeast Asia are welcoming the Seventh Group’s new response to the Chinese One Belt, One Road initiative, saying it will be another source of funding for their growing infrastructure needs.

But because the US-led Global Better Partnership (B3W) initiative is scarce in detail, some government officials in the region and analysts say they are also waiting for more information to see how can help their countries. China has an eight-year start and has poured large sums of money into its global infrastructure construction program (OBOR).

The new initiative, announced this month at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, promises sustainable and value-driven investment in infrastructure of up to “hundreds of billions of dollars” in low- and middle-income countries in the coming years.

The program will help narrow down the $ 40 trillion need for infrastructure projects around the developing world, President Joe Biden said in announcing the new initiative.

B3W is “a good opportunity for us,” Bangladeshi Planning Minister Abdul Mannan BenarNews, an RFA-linked online news service, said this week.

“We will try to seize the opportunity for our development efforts. “In addition to Chinese resources, B3W will allow us to explore funding for infrastructure development in Bangladesh,” he said.

Thailand also “welcomes” the G7 initiative and sees it and the Beijing OBOR initiative as “mutual reinforcements”, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Thanee Sangrat told BenarNews.

“Both aim to strengthen the connection and create resilient supply chains in our region,” he said.

Philippines welcomes B3W “but to see and receive it really means to believe [it]”Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told BenarNews.

Indonesia, the largest and most populous country in Southeast Asia, is also waiting to see how B3W investments are made, according to Jodi Mahardi, a spokesman for the investment ministry.

“We welcome the B3W development initiative proposed by the G-7, but we want to see implementation. “There have been many US-led initiatives that have failed to materialize,” Jodi told BenarNews.

“Schemes need to be flexible, based on the needs of partner countries, not on what Western countries see as good. I used the word ‘partner’ because we do not want the relationship to be between donors and recipients, we want it to be [cooperation] between equals. ”

BenarNews contacted the Malaysian investment agency, the trade ministry and the minister in charge of the economy, but officials did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

Economists and political analysts in these countries said B3W investments would be good alternative sources of funding for infrastructure projects.

Ahsan H. Mansur, an economist and executive director of the Dhaka Policy Research Institute, described the G7 initiative as “a great opportunity for us, developing and low-income countries”.

“That’s because we now have an alternative opportunity to get funding,” he told BenarNews.

B3W is not yet fully planned, but, in principle, it is a good source of funding for Indonesia, said Fithra Faisal Hastiadi, executive director of Next Policy, an Indonesian think-tank.

“I think B3W will be a good alternative for Indonesia as a non-aligned country. “But I think the problem is that the initiative is still half mature,” Fithra told BenarNews.

Walden Bello, co-chair of the South Global Focus Board, a think tank in Bangkok, was more outspoken. He dismissed the G7 initiative as “purely reactive”.

“[A]and purely reactive programs tend to be done in a hurry with little serious thought to follow, “he said.

For Oh Ei Sun, a Singapore-based international relations specialist, B3W will lead countries in the region “playing both sides to see who will be able to offer more”.

“It’s all about the money, let’s not joke,” Oh told BenarNews.

Unveiled in 2013, OBOR is the signature geopolitical program of Chinese President Xi Jinping that aims to build a modern Silk Road through a network of ports, railways, roads and trade routes to connect China with markets in Southeast Asia, South Asia and beyond.

OBOR started eight years ago with a focus on worldwide investments in energy, infrastructure and transportation projects. Estimates for the size of OBOR investments vary widely – from $ 1 trillion to $ 8 trillion.

According to a financial data firm based in London Refinit, in January 2020 OBOR included close to 3,000 projects worth $ 3.87 trillion.

Ongoing construction in Southeast Asia includes the $ 6 billion Bandung-Jakarta high-speed rail project in Indonesia and the $ 1.3 billion deep-water port of Kyaukphyu in Myanmar, among others.

In Bangladesh, China has provided nearly $ 7 billion for nine development projects since October 2016, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

‘The right way’

Some may see B3W and OBOR as complementary, but President Biden and the G7 see the two initiatives as fundamentally different.

“The point is that what is happening is that China has this Belt and Road Initiative and we think there is a much fairer way to meet the needs of countries in the world,” Biden told a news conference in Cornwall on the 13th. June, according to a White House Transcription.

“And we believe that not only will it be good for countries, but it will be good for the whole world and will represent the values ​​that our democracies represent, and not an autocratic lack of values.”

The democracies he mentioned are the US and other G7 members Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Biden was emphasizing that China is not a democracy and alluding to what critics have said is Beijing’s practice of predatory borrowing or debt trap diplomacy at OBOR.

For example, analysts point to Chinese loans for Sri Lanka, in particular, as a warning tale for nations planning to borrow from Beijing.

In 2017, a Chinese state-owned company took over a majority stake in the strategic Sri Lankan port of Hambantota after Colombo tried to repay its loans from China.

On the other hand, B3W highlights what it calls “extended multilateral finance,” the G7 said in a statement issued by Cornwall on June 13th.

“Multilateral development banks and other international financial institutions” have evolved to embody the highest standards for project planning, implementation, social and environmental safeguards and analytical capability, “the statement said.

“We emphasize the importance of transparent, open, cost-effective, fair and competitive standards for lending and procurement, also in line with debt sustainability and compliance with international rules and standards for major creditor countries,” the joint statement said.

B3W-related investments should be guided by standards such as those promoted by the updated Blue Dot Network, the G7 press release added.

The Blue Dot Network, announced by the United States, Japan, and Australia in November 2019, evaluates and validates infrastructure projects for environmental sustainability, financial transparency, and economic impact.

‘Thailand shares G7 effort’

Thailand, for one, particularly welcomes B3W’s focus on transparent and sustainable investment through clear and established international mechanisms, said Thanee, the foreign ministry spokesman.

“Thailand shares the G7’s commitment to developing high-quality infrastructure with a new approach that protects responsibility for the environment and for people; fiscal sustainability; participation of international investors and financial institutions; and compliance with global standards by adopting international norms, ”Thanee said.

“[T]he B3W… initiative supports our priorities. ”

B3W’s priority areas of investment will be climate, health and safety, digital technology and gender equality and equity, according to a White House fact sheet on the initiative.

But transparency in investment and funding in gender equality and health projects can be seen by some nations as “pet projects” coming “with strings attached”, said Oh, a senior member at the Singapore Institute of International Affairs.

“These are important only in the eyes of advanced liberal democracies” and are not considered vital in some other countries, Oh Oh told BenarNews.

“The G7 is also using transparency, which is not the norm in most parts of the developing world,” Oh told BenarNews.

Oh, Indonesian economist Fithra and other analysts cast doubt on whether the G7 countries, however advanced and industrialized, have the financial pieces to compete with China’s massive OBOR investments.

Bello, a Bangkok-based analyst, noted that China’s initial commitment to OBOR was $ 1 trillion in 2013-2014, but has now grown by – by some estimates – about $ 4 trillion.

“Washington has already done most of what it plans to raise from taxes in the planned new U.S.-focused high-tech industrial policy program, approved by the Senate over a week ago,” he told Bello BenarNews, referring to Innovation and Competition Act, which analysts say is intended to oppose China.

“The biggest problem [for B3W] is the money, and with all these countries suffering fiscal crisis, with the possible exception of Germany, where they will receive trillions of dollars to match China’s investments? ”

European members of the G7, meanwhile, will have trouble convincing their citizens that infrastructure investments are needed around the world as they recover from the pandemic and the effects of Brexit, Fithra said.

“If they have to take part in the initiative, where does the money come from?” There will be opposition from their people. “So it’s like a paper tiger,” he said.

Chan Hoi Cheong, a senior political and security risk analyst at the Malaysian branch of Safeture AB, said B3W may have come too late in the geopolitical game.

“If B3W aims to capture the hearts and minds of Asian countries, we will have to do a lot,” Chan told BenarNews.

Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-related online news service.