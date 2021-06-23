Maharashtra: Delta plus a ‘concern variant’, cabinet wants postponement of first parts





The state cabinet on Wednesday said it would be difficult to hold elections for the other Backward Class (OBC) backward countries following the newly found Delta Plus variant issues and decided that the government would formally request the State Election Commission ( SEC) Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Summit votes. The SEC had announced on Tuesday the dates for the elections in the five Zilla Parishads and 33 Panchayat Samitis, places in which they were vacated following Supreme Court orders March 4 that overturned the OBC reservation in local bodies. According to sources, the issue was raised in the state cabinet by NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and several others. It will be difficult to hold election after election after the Covids variant of the newly found Delta Plus in the state. The center has categorized it as a variant of concern and has urged the state to take immediate steps to curb it, a cabinet minister said. The minister further said that the state government had postponed the gram panchayat polls for nearly six months and the cooperative elections for almost a year. The government has also decided to hold the Monsoon Session of the State Legislature for just two days. Covid’s situation could worsen further if elections are held, the minister added. Another minister said Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte would communicate to the SEC the request to postpone local elections further under the Covid-19 Delta Plus variant in Maharashtra. The SEC measure to announce by-elections in OBC countries, which became vacant following an order from the SC, through the general category had not gone well with the OBC community and its leaders, including Bhujbal. Surveys in Maharashtra should be postponed until OBC booking is restored. Any rush to conduct elections would be an injustice to the OBC community, Bhujbal said. Polls for Dhule, Nandurbar, Washim, Akola and Nagpur Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Summit are scheduled to be held on 19 July.

