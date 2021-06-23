Doug Ford hints at possible opening of Step 2 early, even with ‘matter of days’

Prime Minister Doug Ford says amid promising vaccination rates and improving health indicators, it looks like Ontario could move to Step 2 a little earlier, even for a few days.

As for a reopening date, Ford hinted it could be a “matter of days” sooner than expected. Currently, Ontario is scheduled to move to the next stage on July 2nd.

He also said Health Minister Christine Elliott is working with Ontario Chief Health Officer Dr. David Williams to confirm a date. Ford added that he will consult with his cabinet and health desk and that an announcement will come “very soon”.

“It’s because of the vaccinations that go extremely well and again our health care workers in the front line they have done an incredible and incredible job and the people of Ontario come out and get vaccinated,” Ford said.

When a CBC reporter asked Ford about the reopening date for Step 2, June 30, he did not deny it and instead said they would “move as soon as possible.”

The prime minister made the comments Wednesday at an unrelated press conference regarding the expansion of the Scarborough subway.

On Wednesday, health officials reported coverage of the first dose for adults aged 18 and over hit 76.5 percent with 27.5 percent coverage of the second dose for adults. These figures are actually required for Step 3 of the Ontario reopening plan, although other health indicators such as cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity are also needed to move along the framework.

Cases have been on a steep decline since the peak of the third wave in April which saw 4,000 cases per day by the end of May which stood at around 1,000 then at around or below 500 for most of June. Test positivity and hospitalizations have also dropped significantly.

The province is currently in Step 1 of its three-part reopening plan. Step 1 started a few days earlier on June 11 at 12:01 p.m.

Officials previously said moving to the next step required a minimum of 21 days, which is scheduled for July 2nd.

Wednesday also saw a new daily vaccination record with 227,318 shots fired in the last day.

More than 13 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date in Ontario. There are more than 3.3 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.

A three-part plan unveiled in late May showed that the province needed 70 percent of all Ontario residents eligible to have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 20 percent of residents would need to have two doses to switch to Step 2. Ontario has already exceeded it.

Here are the highlights of what is allowed under Step 2:

Outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people, indoor gatherings for up to 5 people

Outdoor courtyard tables will be able to have up to six people

Non-core retail capacity will increase to 25 percent

Personal care settings with face masks worn all the time

Meetings and outdoor activities, amusement parks, water parks, boat tours, county fairs, leagues and sporting events, cinemas and art venues will be allowed to reopen

For Step 3, it will be another minimum three-week period along with up to 80 percent of residents receiving their first dose of the vaccine and 25 percent receiving their second dose. More indoor activities will be allowed here where masks may not always be worn.

Here are the highlights of what is allowed in Step 3:

Large indoor, outdoor meetings and dining indoors

Greater capacity expansion for retail businesses

Major domestic religious services, rites and ceremonies

Internal meeting, space for events

Indoor sports, recreational facilities

Indoor events, attractions, cultural equipment

Casinos and Bingo halls

Other outdoor activities, Step 2 will be allowed to operate indoors

For now, in Step 1, here is what is allowed:

Outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people (a government spokesman confirmed that different families may be mixed)

Patio with up to four people at each table

Retailers will start reopening with a 15 per cent cap for non-core businesses, 25 per cent for core retailers

Ceremonies and religious rites in nature with capacity limits and requirements of physical distance two meters

Sports and outdoor training are allowed for up to 10 people

Day Camps, Campgrounds, Ontario Parks, Horse Racing, Highways, Outdoor Swimming Pools, Zoos, Sprinkler Pads Allowed

With files by Nick Westoll

