International
Doug Ford hints at possible opening of Step 2 early, even with ‘matter of days’
Prime Minister Doug Ford says amid promising vaccination rates and improving health indicators, it looks like Ontario could move to Step 2 a little earlier, even for a few days.
As for a reopening date, Ford hinted it could be a “matter of days” sooner than expected. Currently, Ontario is scheduled to move to the next stage on July 2nd.
He also said Health Minister Christine Elliott is working with Ontario Chief Health Officer Dr. David Williams to confirm a date. Ford added that he will consult with his cabinet and health desk and that an announcement will come “very soon”.
“It’s because of the vaccinations that go extremely well and again our health care workers in the front line they have done an incredible and incredible job and the people of Ontario come out and get vaccinated,” Ford said.
Read more:
What you can do and when you are under Ontario’s new 3-phase OV reopening plan
When a CBC reporter asked Ford about the reopening date for Step 2, June 30, he did not deny it and instead said they would “move as soon as possible.”
The prime minister made the comments Wednesday at an unrelated press conference regarding the expansion of the Scarborough subway.
On Wednesday, health officials reported coverage of the first dose for adults aged 18 and over hit 76.5 percent with 27.5 percent coverage of the second dose for adults. These figures are actually required for Step 3 of the Ontario reopening plan, although other health indicators such as cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity are also needed to move along the framework.
Cases have been on a steep decline since the peak of the third wave in April which saw 4,000 cases per day by the end of May which stood at around 1,000 then at around or below 500 for most of June. Test positivity and hospitalizations have also dropped significantly.
The province is currently in Step 1 of its three-part reopening plan. Step 1 started a few days earlier on June 11 at 12:01 p.m.
Officials previously said moving to the next step required a minimum of 21 days, which is scheduled for July 2nd.
Read more:
Ontario reports 255 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily count and test positivity since September
Wednesday also saw a new daily vaccination record with 227,318 shots fired in the last day.
Trends
Convicted serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo once again denied parole
Protesters continue to close the NS-NB border over modified self-isolation rules
More than 13 million total doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to date in Ontario. There are more than 3.3 million people fully vaccinated with two doses.
A three-part plan unveiled in late May showed that the province needed 70 percent of all Ontario residents eligible to have their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 20 percent of residents would need to have two doses to switch to Step 2. Ontario has already exceeded it.
Here are the highlights of what is allowed under Step 2:
Outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people, indoor gatherings for up to 5 people
Outdoor courtyard tables will be able to have up to six people
Non-core retail capacity will increase to 25 percent
Personal care settings with face masks worn all the time
Meetings and outdoor activities, amusement parks, water parks, boat tours, county fairs, leagues and sporting events, cinemas and art venues will be allowed to reopen
Read more:
Ontario adds 3 regions to COVID-19 Delta hotspot list, speeds up 2nd dose vaccine bookings
Prime Minister Doug Ford considers moving up to Step 2 of the COVID-19 reopening plan
For Step 3, it will be another minimum three-week period along with up to 80 percent of residents receiving their first dose of the vaccine and 25 percent receiving their second dose. More indoor activities will be allowed here where masks may not always be worn.
Here are the highlights of what is allowed in Step 3:
Large indoor, outdoor meetings and dining indoors
Greater capacity expansion for retail businesses
Major domestic religious services, rites and ceremonies
Internal meeting, space for events
Indoor sports, recreational facilities
Indoor events, attractions, cultural equipment
Casinos and Bingo halls
Other outdoor activities, Step 2 will be allowed to operate indoors
For now, in Step 1, here is what is allowed:
Outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people (a government spokesman confirmed that different families may be mixed)
Patio with up to four people at each table
Retailers will start reopening with a 15 per cent cap for non-core businesses, 25 per cent for core retailers
Ceremonies and religious rites in nature with capacity limits and requirements of physical distance two meters
Sports and outdoor training are allowed for up to 10 people
Day Camps, Campgrounds, Ontario Parks, Horse Racing, Highways, Outdoor Swimming Pools, Zoos, Sprinkler Pads Allowed
With files by Nick Westoll
See link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]