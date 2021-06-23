INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Creator of antivirus software McAfee dead in Spanish prison





Software entrepreneur John McAfee photographed in 2016. (AP Photo / Ng Han Guan, File)

MADRID (AP) John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, who last year claimed to have bribed a Bahamian officer, has been found dead in his cell at a prison near Barcelona, ​​a government official told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Authorities said the cause of death was being investigated. Hours ago, a Spanish court issued a preliminary ruling in favor of extraditing the 75-year-old tycoon to the United States to face criminal charges in connection with taxes that could carry decades in prison. Security personnel at Brians 2 prison near the northeastern Spanish city tried to resuscitate him, but the prison medical team finally confirmed his death, said a statement from the Catalan regional government. “A judicial delegation has arrived to investigate the causes of death,” the statement said, adding that “Everything indicates suicide by suicide.” The statement did not identify McAfee by name, but said he was a 75-year-old U.S. citizen awaiting extradition to his home country. A Catalan government source familiar with the incident, who was not authorized to be named in media reports confirmed to the AP that the deceased was McAfee. The Spanish National Court ruled Monday in favor of the extradition of McAfee, who had argued at a hearing earlier this month that the charges against him by Tennessee prosecutors were politically motivated and that he would spend the rest of his life his in prison if he returned to the United States The court ruling was made public on Wednesday and was open to appeal. Any final extradition order will also need to receive approval from the Spanish Cabinet. The entrepreneur was arrested last October at Barcelona International Airport. A judge at the time ordered McAfee to be held in jail while awaiting the outcome of an extradition hearing. Last year, McAfee claimed that in 2018 he attempted to bring 31 military firearms to the Bahamas and claimed he had bribed a Bahamian law enforcement officer with $ 1,000 to secure his weapons again. Police said all officials had acted properly in the 2018 incident and noted that the weapons were still in custody. Police also claimed that no money had been exchanged between Mr. McAfee and any of the Bahamian authorities, despite claims to the contrary.

