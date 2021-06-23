FIU ranks first among public universities in Florida FIU News





The FIU has earned the highest score among public universities in the state according to the Florida Board of Governors performance-based funding results announced today.



In Florida, state universities are rated on key metrics including the four-year graduation rate, retention rate, student attendance cost, and employment of recent graduates. “The hard work of our students, faculty and staff in recent years has borne fruit,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “Our high performance this year affirms that our commitment to the academic and research mission, our goal and our commitment to student success have proven to be a winning strategy.” This news comes at the end of a year banners for the FIU, which has included multiple rankings in the top-50 and on the heels of $ 40 million donation by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett. The FIU scored 97 points, the highest score in the history of the performance-based financing model (PBF). This represents an improvement of nine points compared to the PBF university result last year. The FIU showed significant progress in several key areas: the four-year graduation rate (6.5 percent improvement), the six-year graduation rate for students awarded a Pell grant in their first year (3.5 percent improvement), and the number of post-doctoral nominees (7 percent improvement). “This historic result of high student success is the culmination of 7 years of focused efforts to ensure that each of our students achieves their highest potential,” said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton. “It cementes the reputation of FIU as a Top 50 university that is familiar with it national rankings in international business, law, nursing, public health, social movement, and environmental resilience efforts. This is a testament to the high quality of our academic programs, research and impact on our community. “

